Powers Resource Center Wins Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards for Innovative Virtual Leadership Program
Powers Resource Center (PRC), has received multiple awards for its Elevate Virtual Leadership program for the 2022 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards.
Powers Resource Center (PRC), a Boulder-based talent development and leadership training company specializing in remote work, is excited to announce it has received multiple awards for its Elevate Virtual Leadership program for the 2022 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards.
The program captured the Gold Award “Best Advance in Managing a Remote Workforce” in the Future of Work category. In addition, the program received the Gold award in the Leadership Development category for “Best Advance in Leadership Development” as well as the Bronze award for “Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Program” in the same category. The wins were recently announced by Brandon Hall.
The Elevate Virtual Leadership Program was developed as a remote learning tool for a Fortune 500 company with over 40,000 employees and more than $130 billion in assets. This 9-month customized leadership development program created by PRC was designed to support a remote workforce. Goals included increasing team collaboration, consistent use of technology, maintaining company culture, and increased leader confidence in effectively managing performance in a remote environment. Results included an 80 percent program completion rate by 1,500 company managers and a measurable increase in company leaders’ effectiveness, engagement and skill assessment metrics in a virtual environment.
“We are thrilled to be recognized for our truly collaborative, intense dive into embracing the remote workforce employed with our client,” says Tara Powers, CEO of Powers Resource Center. “As large companies struggle to find and retain good employees, forward-thinking companies are embracing proactive methods to build a stronger culture and more cohesive teams. This results in positive support for new workplace dynamics and overall success and productivity within the company.”
The Human Capital Management (HCM) awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results.
The awards attract entrants from leading corporations around the world and the top tier of entries were evaluated by an international panel of independent industry experts, as well as Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executive team.
The judging was based on the following criteria: fit the need; design of the program; functionality; innovation; and overall measurable benefits. Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023 in West Palm Beach, FL.
Companies interested in learning more about implementing a similar program in their organization can schedule a strategy call with Powers by calling 720.295.3302 OR visiting https://www.powersresourcecenter.com/lets-connect/.
Powers is the author of Virtual Teams for Dummies and Working from Home for Dummies, published by Wiley. She is a leadership development expert, thought leader, keynote speaker, program developer, trainer and executive coach who helps CEOs and corporations modernize their workplaces for the hybrid working world. She is an authorized partner for the Wiley suite of training programs and a certified facilitator of Brene Brown’s Dare to Lead program.
About Powers Resource Center
At PRC, our passion is creating a culture of connection by developing engaged, emotionally intelligent leaders and truly cohesive teams. We believe in the radical idea that your career should bring you joy, fulfillment and move you out of your comfort zone. We want to become your trusted partner that brings fresh eyes, strategic thinking and straightforward, honest advice to help you build a thriving, agile workplace. Over the past 20 years, we've worked with more than 300 companies and thousands of executives, managers, internal trainers, emerging leaders and teams to create healthy cultures where people can do the best work of their lives. Get to know us at https://powersresourcecenter.com/
About Brandon Hall Group
Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.
