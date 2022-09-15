Baller Mixed Reality Chosen to Compete in the International Unicorn Battle Pitch Competition
We appreciate the invitation to participate alongside other cutting-edge startups, each of whom possess the potential to become future global unicorns”MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baller Mixed Reality will compete in the Crypto & NFT division of the International Unicorn Battle powered by Startup Network, one of the world's largest startup pitch contests. Ten startups from around the world will pitch live online to a panel of distinguished judges, investors and online viewers.
Baller's invitation to participate comes with the recent signing of exclusive deals to produce Augmented Reality NFTs for NBA Pioneer, Earl Lloyd and Cincinnati Reds Hall-of-Famer, Eric Davis. Baller Mixed Reality is the first company to produce 3D-AR NFTs autographed by legendary athletes and entertainers – ushering in the new era of autographed metaverse collectibles.
"We appreciate the invitation to participate alongside other cutting-edge startups, each of whom possess the potential to become future global unicorns" says Jonathan Herman, Founder and CEO of Baller Mixed Reality.
Look for new collections coming to OpenSea (https://opensea.io/baller_mixed-reality) and join Baller’s Discord for drop dates and member discounts (https://discord.gg/QFMXFXdce4).
ABOUT BALLER MIXED REALITY
Led by Jonathan Herman, Baller Mixed Reality is pioneering the new era of autographed metaverse collectibles with augmented reality NFTs autographed by legendary sports and entertainment figures. According to Crunchbase, Baller is the top ranked Augmented Reality Startup, 3D Technology Startup, and Collectibles Company in the United States.
