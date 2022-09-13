Senate Resolution 331 Printer's Number 1901
PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - (52) Elwood C. Queen Sr., Irvona Volunteer Ambulance
Service, Irvona.
(53) Robert Reeder, Crozer-Keystone EMS, Upland.
(54) Patricia A. Riccobono, Lehigh Valley Hospital,
Allentown.
(55) David A. Sauder, Leola Ambulance Association,
Leola.
(56) Heinz Schulz, Emergycare/LifeStar of Erie, Erie.
(57) William J. Sekora, Jr., Jeannette EMS, Jeannette.
(58) Richard Shoaf, Jr., Swarthmore Fire & Protection
Assn, Swarthmore.
(59) Matthew C. Smelser, Rostraver-West Newton Emergency
Medical Services, Belle Vernon.
(60) Edward E. Soper, H.O.P.S. Ambulance, Le Raysville.
(61) William R. Spence, CJ Systems Aviation Group, West
Mifflin.
(62) Ethel M. Speros, Willow Street Ambulance
Association, Willow Street.
(63) Richard J. Stark, Thornhurst Volunteer Fire/Rescue
Ambulance Squad, Thornhurst.
(64) Daniel Sweeney, Philadelphia Fire Department,
Philadelphia.
(65) Brian TaraBori, UPMC Wellsboro, Wellsboro.
(66) Joseph M. Vagnier, Monroeville Fire Dept,
Monroeville.
(67) Robert Vetter, Mon Valley EMS, Monessen.
(68) John M. Watson, Moscow Volunteer Fire
Department/Hose Co Ambulance, Moscow.
(69) Kevin L. Weatherlow, St Joseph Hospital, Lancaster.
(70) Craig Webb, University EMS, Dauphin.
