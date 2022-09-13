Submit Release
Senate Resolution 331 Printer's Number 1901

PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - (52) Elwood C. Queen Sr., Irvona Volunteer Ambulance

Service, Irvona.

(53) Robert Reeder, Crozer-Keystone EMS, Upland.

(54) Patricia A. Riccobono, Lehigh Valley Hospital,

Allentown.

(55) David A. Sauder, Leola Ambulance Association,

Leola.

(56) Heinz Schulz, Emergycare/LifeStar of Erie, Erie.

(57) William J. Sekora, Jr., Jeannette EMS, Jeannette.

(58) Richard Shoaf, Jr., Swarthmore Fire & Protection

Assn, Swarthmore.

(59) Matthew C. Smelser, Rostraver-West Newton Emergency

Medical Services, Belle Vernon.

(60) Edward E. Soper, H.O.P.S. Ambulance, Le Raysville.

(61) William R. Spence, CJ Systems Aviation Group, West

Mifflin.

(62) Ethel M. Speros, Willow Street Ambulance

Association, Willow Street.

(63) Richard J. Stark, Thornhurst Volunteer Fire/Rescue

Ambulance Squad, Thornhurst.

(64) Daniel Sweeney, Philadelphia Fire Department,

Philadelphia.

(65) Brian TaraBori, UPMC Wellsboro, Wellsboro.

(66) Joseph M. Vagnier, Monroeville Fire Dept,

Monroeville.

(67) Robert Vetter, Mon Valley EMS, Monessen.

(68) John M. Watson, Moscow Volunteer Fire

Department/Hose Co Ambulance, Moscow.

(69) Kevin L. Weatherlow, St Joseph Hospital, Lancaster.

(70) Craig Webb, University EMS, Dauphin.

