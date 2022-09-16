HER too BRCA Gene Event
HER too, BRCA Gene event, October 1, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Kenter Canyon Elementary School. 645 Kenter Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women of all ages in the undeserved community can receive a free BRCA Gene test to aid in the assessment of their breast health. Women with or without a history of breast cancer are encouraged to take advantage of this potentially life-altering test.
HER too, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, is hosting its first BRCA Gene event to help women make proactive, informed decisions affecting their breast health. The event will take place on October 1, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Kenter Canyon Elementary School. 645 Kenter Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049.
BRCA is an abbreviation for BReast CAncer gene.” BRCA1 and BRCA2 are two different genes that have been found to impact a person’s chances of developing breast cancer. Every human has both the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. Despite what their names might suggest, BRCA genes do not cause breast cancer. In fact, these genes normally play a big role in preventing breast cancer. They help repair DNA breaks that can lead to cancer. Because of this, the BRCA genes are known as tumor suppressor genes. However, in some people these tumor suppressor genes do not work properly. When a gene becomes altered or broken, it does not function properly. This is called gene mutation. People with a BRCA gene mutation are more likely to develop breast cancer, and the carrier of the mutated gene can pass a gene mutation down to his or her children.
Early detection and better treatment have dramatically improved survival rates, but the cost of treating breast cancer is higher than any other malignancy, according to the National Cancer Institute. In 2020, medical expenditures for breast cancer were projected to reach $16.5 billion, making breast cancer costlier than all other cancers.
About HER too:
Founded by Leyna M. Topete, the charity’s mission is to bring greater awareness of the cost of fighting breast cancer, to bring hope and support to those women, and to provide them with the financial assistance needed for treatment so that they can focus on their number one priority – beating cancer.
HER too was born from Leyna’s desire to help women who are not as fortunate as was her mother. Its mission is to pay for treatment options – whether it be Western medicine or Eastern, including experimental and natural medicine – for breast cancer.
Leyna proclaims, “Nothing gives me greater satisfaction than to help women in their fight against breast cancer. If it weren’t for medical coverage, my mom wouldn’t have made it past the first year. But she battled for 12 years!. As a daughter of a mother who was blessed with no financial burdens, I want to make this possible for others out there. I want women to focus on recovering. I know that medical bills pile up and bank balances dwindle – it’s financially devastating.”
