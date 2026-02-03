Lisa Huscher attending Songtrybe event Grammy weekend Camp Manifest January 2026 Lisa Huscher and Heather Marianna founders of Camp Manifest

Lisa Huscher Brings Wellness, Media, and Music Together at Songtrybe’s Grammy® Weekend Launch

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media personality, intuitive guide, and wellness entrepreneur Lisa Huscher was among the notable tastemakers in attendance at the Songtrybe GrammyWeekend Launch Party on January 30th at the W Hollywood, where she mingled with a dynamic mix of rising artists, established talent, and influential Hollywood music executives during one of the industry’s most energetic weekends of the year.The invitation-only event marked the official launch of Songtrybe, a next-generation music-tech and culture platform redefining how artists build sustainable careers. Set against the pulse of GrammyWeekend, the celebration drew creatives and decision-makers from across genres and sectors, creating a vibrant atmosphere of collaboration, discovery, and forward-thinking conversation. Huscher spent the evening connecting with innovative founders, producers, DJs, and artists shaping the future of music and live experiences.The night reflected a broader cultural shift toward artist empowerment and holistic success—values that align closely with Huscher’s own work across wellness, media, and community-building.A Moment of Momentum Across Media and WellnessHuscher’s appearance at the Songtrybe launch follows a major milestone earlier this month: the successful debut of Camp Manifest, the luxe, transformational women’s retreat she co-founded with Heather Marianna. Held January 14–16, 2026 at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, the sold-out retreat brought together women from across the country for three days of movement, sound healing, intuitive work, and high-touch wellness experiences.At Camp Manifest, Huscher led intuition talks and one-on-one intuitive readings, helping attendees gain clarity, reconnect with purpose, and form lasting sisterhoods. The retreat was widely celebrated for its seamless blend of luxury, depth, and authentic connection—solidifying Huscher’s reputation for creating spaces where transformation meets glamour.“This wasn’t just a weekend getaway—it was a turning point,” Huscher shared following the retreat. “Women left with clearer boundaries, bigger visions, and soul-aligned friendships that extend far beyond Malibu.”New Episodes of Sunshine Secrets OC Now StreamingAdding to an already impactful start to the year, Huscher has also released new episodes of her podcast, Sunshine Secrets OC, where she explores intuition, personal growth, conscious success, and candid conversations with thought leaders across wellness, entertainment, and entrepreneurship.The podcast continues to resonate with listeners seeking grounded insight, spiritual curiosity, and real-world tools for navigating both career and inner life—making it a natural bridge between Huscher’s work in wellness spaces like Camp Manifest and high-profile industry moments such as GrammyWeekend.Where Music, Wellness, and Culture ConvergeFrom Malibu’s transformational retreat spaces to Hollywood’s music-industry epicenters, Lisa Huscher is carving out a unique role as a connector—bringing intuition, creativity, and conscious leadership into rooms where culture is shaped.Her presence at Songtrybe’s GrammyWeekend launch underscored the growing intersection between music, wellness, and intentional community—signaling a future where artists and industry leaders alike are supported not just creatively, but holistically.With Camp Manifest expanding to Sedona, Arizona in June 2026, new Sunshine Secrets OC episodes rolling out, and continued engagement across entertainment and wellness platforms, Huscher’s influence continues to rise at the crossroads of transformation and culture.

