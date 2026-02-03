Dru Mouser actress, Pilates instructor and entrepreneur Chef Ben Ford Chef Elizabeth Falkner

Dru Mouser Expands Her Wellness Vision — Bridging Movement, Culture, and Culinary Experience from Beverly Hills to Italy

BEVERLY HILLS , CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pilates instructor, Actress, and wellness entrepreneur Dru Mouser continues to redefine modern wellness through a career rooted in movement, creativity, and meaningful connection. From co-founding a beloved Beverly Hills Pilates studio alongside leaders in both fitness and food culture to hosting immersive international retreats, Mouser’s work reflects a holistic philosophy that blends strength, pleasure, and community.From Hollywood to Holistic LivingDru Mouser first gained national recognition through her work in film and television, including a role in the cult-classic Bring It On and a recurring arc on the hit series Moesha, and continues to appear in movies and television. Her early career in entertainment laid the foundation for her ability to connect with audiences—an instinct that now defines her work in wellness.Transitioning from performance to embodied practice, Mouser became a certified Pilates instructor, with additional training in Yin Yoga, Reiki, and holistic health coaching through the Institute of Integrative Nutrition, bringing depth and intentionality to her teaching style.Village Life Pilates: A Boutique Movement CommunityMouser is the Co-Founder of Village Life Pilates, a boutique reformer Pilates studio in Beverly Hills known for its intelligent programming, welcoming atmosphere, and community-driven ethos.She co-founded the studio alongside Pilates instructor Sasha Drawdy, who serves as Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, and Ben Ford, world-renowned chef, author, restaurateur, and owner of Ford’s Filling Station, who is a part owner of Village Life Pilates. Together, the founding partners built Village Life Pilates as a space where clients feel supported, challenged, and deeply connected-to their bodies, to one another, and to a lifestyle that values both movement and nourishment. That philosophy extends beyond the studio through Mouser’s line of small-batch, organic candles, body lotions, and wellness products-crafted with the same commitment to quality, ritual, and sensory pleasure.Ford’s involvement reflects a shared belief that wellness is grounded in quality, intention, and pleasure-an ethos that mirrors Mouser’s broader approach to health and longevity. The choice of Robertson Boulevard was intentional. Long considered a birthplace of modern boutique fitness-home to Jane Fonda’s original workout studio-the street has re-emerged as one of Los Angeles’ most dynamic wellness and fitness corridors. Against this backdrop, Village Life Pilates distinguishes itself through thoughtful design and depth of experience. Drawing on Ford’s expertise in design, the studio’s bold black walls, sculptural chandeliers, and dramatic interiors offer a striking alternative to the neutral minimalism that dominates the category, while Drawdy’s marketing expertise brings nuance and authenticity to the studio’s social presence and community engagement. Together, Mouser’s wellness-driven vision, Ford’s background in hospitality, and Drawdy’s sincerity-led marketing approach have converged to establish Village Life Pilates as a modern third space-where movement, wellness, and community intersect as the studio regularly hosts intimate events and gatherings.Pasta & Pilates: An Immersive Wellness ExperienceExtending her vision beyond the studio, Mouser is also a host and one of the creative forces behind Pasta & Pilates, a luxury wellness and culinary retreat set in southern Italy. The experience blends daily Pilates with cultural exploration and hands-on culinary immersion, redefining wellness as something joyful, nourishing, and lived. All of it unfolds within a historic castle in a region of Italy celebrated for its vineyards and olive groves.The retreat is hosted by a powerhouse trio whose collaboration naturally evolved from their friendship and shared philosophy at Village Life Pilates:• Elizabeth Falkner — World-renowned chef, author, and co-founder of T’MARO Spirits, celebrated for her innovative approach to cuisine and influential career across restaurants, television, and publishing.• Ben Ford — World-renowned chef, author, owner of Ford’s Filling Station, and part owner of Village Life Pilates, recognized for his bold, ingredient-driven cooking and leadership in American food culture.• Dru Mouser — Pilates instructor, actress, and wellness entrepreneur, guiding the movement and mindfulness components of the retreat.Together, they offer guests an experience that seamlessly bridges mindful movement and authentic Italian culinary traditions—led by friends who serve as chefs, instructors and cultural storytellers.A New Definition of WellnessAcross every endeavor, Dru Mouser redefines wellness as something joyful, nourishing and lived-grounded in abundance. Whether teaching Pilates in Beverly Hills or sharing a communal meal in Italy, her work centers on one mission: bringing people together , fostering presence, and helping individuals feel deeply at home in their bodies and lives.About Dru MouserDru Mouser is a Pilates instructor, wellness entrepreneur, and actress. She is the Co-Founder of Village Life Pilates in Beverly Hills and a host of international wellness retreats, including Pasta & Pilates. Her work blends movement, mindfulness, culture, and connection to create transformative lifestyle experiences.

