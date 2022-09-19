Naples’ beloved holiday tradition continues with the 66th Annual Farm City BBQ this November 23rd
Organizers are pleased to announce that the 66th Annual Farm City BBQ will be held this November 23rd at Cambier Park in Downtown Naples. Each year, this beloved tradition has served as the biggest reminder for celebrating the bond among Naples' growing communities and recognizing the efforts of local farmers and businesses in providing a bounty of food and clothing for the people.
Farm City proudly announces this year’s honorary chair will be Dr. Kamela Patton, who is serving her final year as the Superintendent of Collier County Public Schools. During her tenure, Dr. Patton has worked tirelessly to improve the state of education within the district through enhancing existing and introducing new tools and programs, leading to an increase in overall student performance.
“The youth development programs supported by Farm City BBQ align with Collier School’s strategic plan of preparing the students to be college, career, and life ready. Every year, I look forward to participating in the Farm City BBQ to connect with our community leaders, families, and the students that are helping build a better future for all of Collier County,” said Dr. Kamela Patton.
Southwest Florida residents are invited to take part and enjoy the feast and variety of entertainment while fostering community involvement and interdependence. Tickets are priced at $25, with lunch, beverages, and entertainment as part of the event inclusions. Interested attendees may visit farmcitybbq.com for ticketing and performer lineup updates.
Proceeds from the event will be used to support and fund youth leadership development programs that are currently underway and promote the agricultural industry while highlighting its importance to the youth. This year’s beneficiaries will be the 4H Association of Collier County, Youth Leadership Collier, Collier County Junior Deputies, Kiwanis Key Clubs, and The Immokalee Foundation.
When: Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Time: 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM
Where: Cambier Park, Naples
(755 8th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102, United States)
Tickets: Tickets are on sale on farmcitybbq.com
About the Farm City BBQ of Collier County, Inc.
While many relationships have been built through the Farm City BBQ, so have our next generation of leaders. As the event has grown over the past two decades, the Farm City BBQ has donated proceeds back into the community to support youth leadership development programs. In recent years, more than $600,000 has been donated back into our community to support the progress of our participating nonprofit organizations in providing hands-on education from elementary through high school students.
For more information, visit www.FarmCityBBQ.com.
