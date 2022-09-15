ValueHealth Partners with Great Seal Medical Group to Expand Value-Based Surgical Network in Ohio
Our partnership with Great Seal Medical Group continues the growth of our surgical network in Ohio and enriches the local market with high quality, affordable outpatient services.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValueHealth® LLC, the nationally recognized leader in value-based surgical care, announces a partnership with Great Seal Medical Group, an independent physician group based in Chillicothe, Ohio. The partnership will rapidly accelerate the expansion of ValueHealth’s value-based surgical network throughout the state of Ohio and upper Midwest region.
— ValueHealth CEO and President Don Bisbee
ValueHealth and Great Seal Medical Group have begun planning for multiple high-value ambulatory surgery center (ASC) developments in the region, beginning with a multi-specialty ASC with orthopedic services powered by ValueHealth’s Muve® program.
Great Seal Medical Group is partnering with ValueHealth in response to the increasing demand for outpatient surgical services and the continuing industry shift to value-based reimbursement models. ValueHealth offers a value-based delivery system of hyperspecialty surgical programs. Included are bundled payment arrangements, provider risk-readiness and reinsurance solutions, automated value-based claims administration and a surgery benefit program. This delivery system positions physician partners to achieve the best surgical outcomes at a lower cost. Additionally, physicians are equipped with the necessary structure and resources to increase practice volume, manage risk and maintain independence while benefiting from the quality outcomes they create.
“Ambulatory surgery centers are increasing in popularity among consumers because ASCs provide the convenience and value associated with moving surgical procedures to an outcomes-oriented and cost-controlled environment,” says ValueHealth CEO and President Don Bisbee. “Our partnership with Great Seal Medical Group continues the growth of our surgical network in Ohio and enriches the local market with high quality, affordable outpatient services. As a result, patients, payors and self-funded employers will have broader access to top-rated regional healthcare providers and leading value-based specialty programs.”
Great Seal Medical Group was founded by a group of independent physicians focused on creating access, ensuring safety and maximizing the patient experience for the highest quality outcomes. Physician members specialize in the areas of orthopedics, general surgery, interventional pain management and sports medicine.
“The landscape of healthcare is evolving, and as an orthopedic surgeon I chose to rise to the occasion instead of being left behind,” says Great Seal Medical Group physician Dr. Brian Cohen. “With more surgical procedures migrating from hospital-based settings to ASCs, it was the right time for Great Seal Medical Group to partner with a national leader in this arena. ValueHealth is leading the transition to higher quality, value-based care in the outpatient setting with a comprehensive patient-first approach that echoes the core values of Great Seal Medical Group. Together, our partnership will force a positive change in the healthcare experience of our patients and their families throughout the region.”
About ValueHealth
ValueHealth is leading the country in healthcare’s transformation to value-based care, with data-driven protocols that are rapidly positioning its innovative approach as the gold standard for the industry. This data-driven healthcare services company offers a digital surgical platform designed to accelerate the transition from fee-for-service to a value-based surgical care and consumer-centric model while positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, ValueHealth, headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., operates in more than 30 states, and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit www.valuehealth.com.
