Charity Launches Additional Quarter Million Dollar Private Matching Fund For Pakistan Flood Relief

IDRF has raised over $1.5 Million in two weeks as part of national $3M fundraising initiative

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF) has launched a quarter million-dollar private matching fund after successfully completing a second $100,000 matching fund initiative through private corporate and community donors. This is in response to the devastating floods in Pakistan which saw historic levels of monsoon rains that have killed over 1,000 people – including 348 children.

To date, the flooding is believed to have caused more than $10 billion in damage, prompting the Government of Pakistan to declare a ‘National Emergency.’

As part of its national $3 million-dollar fundraising appeal, IDRF has matched the first $200,000 in donations it received, thanks to the generosity of a few of its supporters – in a single weekend. The group has launched a third, private matching fund of a quarter million dollars, which will solicit donations until 11:59 pm EST on September 30th 2022. This allows the charity to collect funds faster and get desperately needed relief to those most affected, immediately.

People wishing to donate to IDRF’s relief efforts can so on the IDRF website under Pakistan Emergency Appeal at https://idrf.ca/pakistan.

IDRF, which has a regional office in Pakistan and partner organizations across the country, has provided relief and development aid to the country for the past 30 years, and is currently on the ground in the affected areas helping to meet the needs of thousands of families. The CEO of IDRF, Mahmood Qasim, visited Pakistan this month to assess the damage and need for emergency aid.

Funds raised through the matching-fund will support recovery and relief efforts in the region, with the initial focus on helping first responders meet the immediate needs of survivors for food, fuel, clean water, hygiene products, and shelter. Once initial relief work is deemed manageable, IDRF’s relief efforts will transition to longer-term recovery in Pakistan as recently mentioned by the group as part of a four-phase Pakistan Response.

About IDRF:

IDRF is a Canadian registered charitable organization dedicated to empowering disadvantaged people in Canada and around the world. Founded in 1984, IDRF has an enviable reputation as one of Canada’s best-run charities and has been recognized by third-party organizations such as the Financial Post and MoneySense for its effectiveness, efficiency, and results. Find out more about IDRF's work in its Annual Report, and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

