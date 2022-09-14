EDITOR’S NOTE: Got to Be NC Musical Ambassador Paige King Johnson is available for interviews and in-studio performances to discuss this initiative to showcase young individuals who are interested in both music and agriculture.

Got to Be NC Ag Star competition underway FLETCHER – The first semifinal audition for the NC Ag Star Talent Search, a vocal competition for singer/songwriters, will be held Friday, Sept. 16, at the N.C. Mountain State Fair in the Chevrolet Davis Event Center. Anyone between the ages of 13 and 22 years who thinks they have what it takes to be an NC Ag Star is encouraged to register by visiting NCAgStar.com. Registration/check-in is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with auditions closing at 4 p.m. Walk-up registrations are also welcome.

NC Ag Star is a statewide talent search of the Got to Be NC marketing program and Got to Be NC’s Musical Ambassador Paige King Johnson. Johnson’s recently released single, “Homes In The Hometowns,” serves as the anthem for the statewide marketing campaign.

Select semi-finalists will receive tailored coaching from Johnson and PCG Artist Development from Nashville prior to the finale competition.

The NC Ag Star Talent Search winner will receive a prize package including a professional songwriting session, one song recorded and produced by a top Nashville studio producer, training from industry professionals, and exclusive Got to Be NC performance opportunities.

"I'm so excited to discover a whole new generation of raw talent here in our great state, and also continue spreading the word about North Carolina’s leading industry of agriculture,” Johnson said. “We're already seeing a great response, and we hope to continue to get more young stars to sign up. This will be a great opportunity for them to share their talents while gaining confidence in their craft."

The second semifinal audition location will be held at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market in Colfax Sunday, Sept. 18. Walk-ups are also welcome at this location.

For more information on Ag Star, visit here.