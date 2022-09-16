Secmation adds former Chief of Naval Research to Advisory Board

Mat Winter, Vice Adm USN(Ret)

Secmation announces the addition of retired Vice Admiral Mat Winter to its Advisory Board.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secmation is excited and honored to announce the addition of retired Vice Admiral Mat Winter to Secmation’s Advisory Board. Mat currently is the President of Winter Strategic Solutions, LLC and is a trusted Board Director/Advisor for several for-profit companies and non-profit organizations. Prior to starting his LLC business, he completed a distinguished 35+ year Navy career with his final two marque leadership positions being the 24th Chief of Naval Research, where he led the Navy’s Global Science and Technology Enterprise, and as the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program Director, where he led a Global Enterprise with over $30 billion annual budget and had significant responsibilities for both production and global sales of the world’s most advanced 5th generation strike fighter. His formal technical and business education from the University of Notre Dame (BS ME), the Naval Post Graduate School (MS Computer Science) and the National Defense University (MS Natural Resource Strategy) underpins his extensive business and technology experiences at the highest levels of the public trust making him a perfect fit to help guide Secmation in achieving our near and long term profitability and strategic growth goals.

"Having Admiral Winter join Secmation's Advisory Board is an incredibly impactful and important step helping to ensure Secmation is continuously aligning itself to our customer's cybersecurity needs with Secmation's technology investment strategies, key partnerships, collaborations, and product development," said Secmation CEO Dr. Hal Aldridge. He continued, "Mat's vast and impressive Navy career, coupled with multiple senior leadership roles and technology development experiences, make his addition to our Advisory Board immediately impactful on our growth strategies."

Secmation is a rapidly growing business headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, with extensive experience in cybersecurity, advanced encryption, security product development, and embedded security for unmanned systems. Secmation brings together 'SECurity' and 'autoMATION' to develop advanced technology solutions for the defense and commercial sectors. Visit Secmation’s website to learn more or send a note to info@secmation.com.

Admiral Winter joins Secmation's other Advisory Board member, Mr. Bill Irby, who joined the board earlier this year.

Welcome aboard, sir!