Content Creator Jennifer Paire Joins Stephanie Hines Coaching, Offers Fresh Content to Business & Marketing Clients

New content offerings across all platforms support Stephanie Hines Coaching’s entrepreneurs as they scale to 6, 7 and 8-Figures

WOODSTOCK, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Stephanie Hines Coaching announces that collaboration with content writer Jennifer Paire will provide original and compelling content services that reignite digital traction for the firm’s small business clients. She brings multiple decades of business writing and marketing experience to create blogs, press releases, articles, ads and social media posts that build trust between business owners and clients.

Jennifer’s business sense for relatable, credible content developed while working in writing and marketing roles in public relations, marketing, sales and journalism.

Her journalism background as an award-winning reporter and writer introduced her to many successful entrepreneurs including Mark Cuban, American billionaire entrepreneur, television personality and media proprietor. She has covered technology, professional services including the legal, accounting and insurance industries, gambling and agriculture - for local and national media.

“Small business owners are trying to balance growth and quality, manage staff turnover and keep a vital online presence - all with limited time,” says Jennifer. “This is a phenomenal opportunity to support Stephanie Hines Coaching’s proven marketing strategies with a pipeline of fresh content, creating intrigue among clients and new opportunities for business owners. I am honored to join a team so committed to client growth and fulfillment.”

The team at Stephanie Hines Coaching helps entrepreneurs quickly close the gap between the life and business they live to the one they have always wanted! The firm’s online digital marketing business is well-known for driving qualified traffic to clients' websites, reducing conversion cost, and increasing revenue per visitor with mind-blowing ROI’s.

“ We are so excited to have Jennifer Paire as one of our team’s new content writers and strategists. Jennifer brings years of extensive experience in interviewing well-known and successful professionals as well as writing and creating published content in a myriad of industries and mediums. With her experience and track record with helping bring entrepreneurs to the forefront of their industry, she will give us the ability to amplify the results our clients are receiving with their online marketing presence and business growth!”

Stephanie Hines Coaching is headquartered in Woodstock, Ga. and offers business and marketing coaching services including one-on-one coaching, Reignite Coaching Programs for mastering the most challenging areas in business, and Mastermind experiences that help entrepreneurs build their businesses side-by-side with other high net worth professionals. https://stephaniehines.com/.