Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division To Host Community Science Fair

September 14, 2022

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – As part of its celebration of National Forensic Science Week, the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division will host a hands-on community science fair from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Members from the community, along with a group of middle school students, will be introduced to forensic science as part of the event, where they can participate in various science experiments and demonstrations. Other units expected to be on hand at the event include Aviation, the Motor Unit, K-9, Mobile Command Center, Chemical Testing Alcohol Unit and the STATE Team. The event will take place outside, in the rear of the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division Crime Laboratory, located at 221 Milford Mill Road, Pikesville, MD 21208.

National Forensic Science Week takes place from Sept. 18-24 with the goal of recognizing the contributions that forensic science makes to the criminal justice system. It is an opportunity to celebrate academic programs, forensic professionals and scientific research in the various forensic disciplines.

The Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division is also using the week to celebrate 50 years since the Maryland State Police took the first steps to establish a full-service statewide crime laboratory. In 1972, Maryland State Police received federal grant funds that allowed for the creation of what today is the Forensic Sciences Division. Prior to 1972, the department had offered various laboratory and field services, but they were limited to the disciplines of fingerprints, photography, firearms identification, crime scene and questioned documents.

Furthermore, local law enforcement agencies in Maryland had historically relied on the FBI Laboratory, located nearby in Washington, D.C., whenever they had a case that needed forensic analysis. Today, the MSP Forensic Sciences Division employs approximately 100 scientific and support staff and operates out of three laboratories located in Pikesville, Hagerstown and Berlin, as well as 14 Crime Scene Offices located strategically throughout the state. The division’s laboratories, staff and resources are also utilized by law enforcement agencies across the state.

To learn more about the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division, visit https://mdsp.maryland.gov/Organization/Pages/CriminalInvestigationBureau/ForensicSciencesDivision.aspx.

WHAT: MSP Forensic Sciences Division Community Science Fair

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 21, 2022

WHERE: Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division Crime Laboratory

221 Milford Mill Road, Pikesville, Maryland 21208

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov