34th Macao International Music Festival Outreach Programme enriches the festive atmosphere

MACAU, September 14 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 34th Macao International Music Festival (MIMF) Outreach Programme features a number of outreach activities, including talks, masterclasses, workshops, community activities and charity sessions, enhancing the artistic appreciation of music aficionados, extending the event to different districts of the city and enriching the festive atmosphere.

Chen Yunjie, one of the most outstanding young contemporary pianists in China, was invited to conduct masterclasses in this edition of the MIMF, personally steering local piano students and improving their skills. As the first pianist in China to give a public performance of the complete ten sonatas by Scriabin and the first in the world to play all of them in a single concert, Chen Yunjie will also share Scriabin’s works with participants. In the talk “Evolution of Jazz Music and Categorisation of Contemporary Music”, Huang Yong, who has been actively promoting the development of original Chinese jazz music across China, will introduce participants to the evolution and different types of jazz music. The workshop “Cantonese Music Sifoguk” will introduce the characteristics of Cantonese music and related instruments such as qinqin, yehu and xiao. Participants will be invited to perform and exchange ideas with musicians of the Cantonese Music Assembly.

The well-received community activity “Street Piano Programme” will continue to be held, with pianos placed at various parks and leisure areas, including the Dr. Carlos d' Assumpção Park, the Leisure Area of Edif. Wang Hoi & Wang Kin, and Taipa Central Park, providing a platform for the public to play their favourite music freely. In addition, the charity session “Contemporary Meets Tradition” by young musicians of the Cantonese Music Assembly from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will be available for schools and social welfare organisations to participate.

Seats for the activities of the MIMF Outreach Programme are limited. Interested parties can register online from 10am on 19 September (Monday) through the IC’s “Activities Registration System” at www.icm.gov.mo/eform/event or by phone through tel. no. 8399 6699 during office hours. Participants must present either of the following documents before entering the venue: proof of full completion of the COVID-19 primary vaccination series (which includes two doses of the inactivated vaccine or the mRNA vaccine) for at least 14 days or a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 7 days (self-paid); a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours is required for participants in the “Charity Session: Contemporary Meets Tradition” and the workshop “Cantonese Music Sifoguk” (only limited to those who play dizi, xiao and sheng) (self-paid). Participants must wear their own face masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR Code” (also known as “Venue Code”) and the “Macao Health Code” of the day, and follow the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on site. Those with a fever or respiratory symptoms are not allowed to enter the venue.