Seven bids submitted for gaming concessions public tender

MACAU, September 14 - The committee for the gaming concessions public tender, the body overseeing the process, has confirmed that a total of seven companies submitted their respective bids by 5.45pm today, a deadline that had been specified in Executive Order 136/2022.

The companies each submitting a bid were (by order of submission): Wynn Resorts (Macau) Limited; Venetian Macau Limited; Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited; SJM Resorts, Limited; MGM Grand Paradise Limited; Galaxy Casino Company Limited; and GMM Limited.

The committee for the gaming concessions public tender will open the bids at 10am on Friday (16 September) on the 21st floor of China Plaza. Committee members, officials of the Public Prosecutions Office, and representatives of the companies submitting a bid, will attend the opening of the proposals.

