Howard University Duo Launches Black Podcast Network & Becomes Techstars Portfolio Company

The ALIVE Podcast network is the youngest startup to be selected for the Techstars Washington DC class.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The media tech start up, ALIVE Podcast Network, founded by Howard University Graduate, Angel N. Livas is one of 12 companies selected to be a part of the first ever Techstars - Washington, DC Accelerator, powered by J.P. Morgan. The seven-month old startup will receive $120,000 in venture capital and 13-weeks of mentorship as part of their acceptance into the class.
“The ALIVE Podcast network is the youngest startup to be selected for the Techstars Washington DC class. This validation is both humbling and an honor,” said Livas who will use this accolade to iterate on her product, business model and growth milestones. “This accelerator affords me the opportunity to participate in workshops, engage with over 100 mentors, and form deep relationships locally and across the Techstars global network.”
Techstars' worldwide network has helped thousands of entrepreneurs succeed. Livas joins a class of Techstars portfolio companies who represent an intentional investment in the rich talent, culture, and diversity of the tech ecosystem blossoming within Washington. D.C. Of the 12 companies selected, 75% are led by CEOs of color, more than half are led by female founder-CEOs, and a third were founded by HBCU graduates. Livas fits into all of those buckets and has built a team reflective of the community their business serves.
ALIVE is a collective umbrella for Black content creators to spark innovation, spread inspiration and share information. The ALIVE Podcast Network educates its hosts, entertains its listeners, and creates a unique user experience through its e-commerce marketplace.
In addition to being named a Techstar portfolio company, Livas is a 2022 Communicator Award (AIVA) recipient, a 2022 NAACP Image Award nominee and Gracie Award-winning executive producer. ALIVE’s slate of podcasts comprises a strategic mix of new and original programs, now available at https://alivepodcastnetwork.com and on all major podcast directories, including Apple, iHeartRadio, Spotify and Google. The network now has nearly 20 new Podcasts including:
"The Devil is a Lie," is the flagship program where men and women come to share their truth around overcoming some of their greatest internal and external battles. Topics range from imposter syndrome to negative self-imaging. Angel Nicole is the show’s creator, producer, and host.
"Under Construction with Tamar Braxton," is an NAACP Image Award podcast. Each week Tamar Braxton offers a glimpse into her life by sharing her experiences as she navigates relationships, motherhood and her career. It’s raw, personal, and unapologetic.
"How I Discovered My Gift" - On this show, you will find inspiration from our amazing guests who have discovered their gifts and talents. They will show you exactly how they did it.
"GENE-US Health Minute" - A weekly shot of health and genomics news that's designed to empower listeners without all the scientific lingo and jargon.
“The Six Figure Side Hustle,” is your all-access pass inside the minds of high-income earners, expert side-hustlers, and entrepreneurs who have successfully launched, scaled, or diversified their businesses.
“Swirl Suite,” is a podcast for wine enthusiasts. Somalian wine experts Tanisha, Leslie, Sarita and Glynis share their journey through the wine industry. Special guests include winemakers and restaurateurs.
“Transformational Thinking With The Hawk,” is hosted by the Pastor who offers call-in therapy. For more than two decades, Hawk has counseled men, women and children through his Christian ministry. This podcast is your one-stop-shop to actively participate in watching a transformational shift in guests’ mindset around life, living, and purpose.
“Positive Deposits” was created with cancer survivors, recently diagnosed patients, caregivers, and medical professionals in mind. Host Presley Nelson is a two-time cancer survivor - so he shares open and courageous conversations from not only the listeners perspective, but as a survivor.
“Where’s the Funding,” is hosted by finance expert Michelle McKenzie. Black and other underserved entrepreneurs share their startup journeys, fundraising experiences and success connecting to capital to inform, motivate and inspire other entrepreneurs on a similar journey. McKenzie also interviews investors and others on the funding side to share valuable knowledge about investing and fundraising.
ALIVE has partnered with AudioVybz to supply audio tracks and Ximer.co for in-studio recordings. Listeners can become members and gain unlimited access to all the shows for a $4.99 monthly subscription starting this winter. However, you can sign-up to receive ALIVE Alerts on their website: https://tinyurl.com/AliveAlert
About the Owner
ANGEL LIVAS is a former Executive Producer for Emmy Award-winning host Jane Pauley and the late Larry King. She's a TEDX motivational speaker, best-selling author of Side Hustle to Main Hustle, and founded a 501c3, The Women Behind the Business, which spans her more than 20 years’ experience in media and entertainment. She is a graduate of the HBCU Howard University and the American University, and certificated by Stanford University and Rutgers. She resides in Alexandria, VA and was born and raised on the outskirts of Detroit, Michigan.
