WealthSource Adds Insurance Solutions Arm; Chris Watson Named Director of Risk Management

Chris Watson, Director of Risk Management

WealthSource announces the addition of Chris Watson as head of its new risk management arm, WealthSource Insurance Solutions.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WealthSource announces the addition of Chris Watson as head of its new risk management arm, WealthSource Insurance Solutions. Watson brings to the table more than a decade of experience in the world of insurance and financial services and will serve as WealthSource Insurance Solutions’ Director of Risk Management. He will also function as an Independent Wealth Advisor with WealthSource Partners, WealthSource’s investment advisory arm. Most recently, Watson was the President/Owner of New Leaf Financial LLC.

Chris entered the financial industry in 2009, drawn by a desire to work with individuals on their financial planning and to help them achieve their goals through an educational and holistic approach. He will bring this same passion into his new role at WealthSource Insurance Solutions.

WealthSource Insurance Solutions seeks to provide WealthSource clients with individualized insurance options that work in tandem with their financial plans.

As the Director of Risk Management, Chris will work to educate advisors about the risk management products that will best serve their clients, and work to build relationships with insurance brokerages that advisors can leverage for their clients.

WealthSource provides entrepreneurial advisors with an end-to-end practice management platform that includes sophisticated investment strategies, in-house practice management, marketing resources, and now, comprehensive risk management solutions. Visit wealthsource.com to learn more.

About WealthSource Insurance Solutions

WealthSource Insurance Solutions connects advisors with vetted risk management partners. The end goal is ensuring both clients and advisors at WealthSource are supported in their risk management needs from start to finish. Through case design to quotes and illustrations, underwriting to back office support, WealthSource Insurance Solutions wants advisors to feel confident in the recommendations they make their clients.

WealthSource® is the marketing name for a group of financial services companies composed of WealthSource Insurance Solutions LLC, WealthSource Partners, LLC and WealthSource Business Advisors LLC. Each company has financial responsibility only for its own products and services and is not responsible for the products and services provided by the other companies. All companies are subsidiaries of WealthSource Holdings, Inc.