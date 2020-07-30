Capital Directions Is Named to the 2020 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisors List

Capital Directions is named on the Financial Times’ FT 300 List list for 2020. The FT 300 List recognizes the nation’s top independent RIAs.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Directions is excited to announce its inclusion on the Financial Times’ FT 300 List list for 2020. The FT 300 List recognizes the nation’s top independent registered investment firms (RIAs).

This year’s FT 300 features RIAs from 39 states and Washington, D.C. As the Financial Times emphasized, “The FT 300 represents an impressive cohort of elite RIA firms, as the median AUM of this year’s group is $1.9 billion.”

“The team at Capital Directions today is guided by the same principles that have fueled the firm’s growth for nearly 3 decades. Put Clients First, Start with a Plan, and Find a Better Way to Invest,” said CEO Dennis Covington. “Those principles have allowed us to build strong partnerships with our clients. We are grateful to see those efforts recognized by the Financial Times.”

Capital Directions Managing Director of Private Wealth Terry Hartigan, one of the firm’s principals, commented on the FT 300 ranking as another affirmation of the firm’s long-standing commitment to clients.

“This year marks my 7th anniversary with Capital Directions and my 27th year as a financial advisor. Looking back, I think this award is a reflection of the team’s dedication to our clients’ goals and aspirations,” said Hartigan. “It is wonderful to receive this recognition from the FT.”

For Miriam Falaki, a Wealth Advisor with Capital Directions, this award is a testament to the tremendous amount of support that the firm’s advisors receive from both the executive and the back office team.

“At Capital Directions, the combined wealth of our expertise and resources is channeled into helping client families achieve their goals,” shared Falaki. “It truly is a team effort, and I am excited to see what we can continue to accomplish together in the future.”

This is the 7th annual FT 300 list, produced independently by Ignites Research, a division of Money-Media, Inc., on behalf of the Financial Times.

To make the list, applicant firms must meet Assets Under Management (AUM) and other criteria. Applicants are then graded on several factors that include AUM, AUM growth rate, years in existence, advanced industry credentials of the firm’s advisors (CFA, CFP, etc.), online accessibility, and compliance records.

About Capital Directions

Capital Directions was founded in 1985 with a mission to lead clients to a better way of investing. Today, the firm still delivers financial planning and wealth management services to local families. The firm’s offering has expanded to include retirement plan management, as well as operations and investment management support for independent fee-only financial advisors. To learn more about Capital Directions, please visit the firm’s website at www.capdir.com or call (404) 237-8881.

About the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisors List (the FT 300)

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisors List is produced annually. Over 2,000 qualifying RIA companies are invited to apply; only 300 make the list based on an assessment of traits desirable to investors. The FT 300 is presented as an elite group, not a competitive ranking of one to 300. Financial Times believes that to be the fairest way to identify the industry’s elite advisers while accounting for the companies’ different approaches and different specialisations.

The FT 300 is one in a series of rankings of top advisers by the Financial Times, including the FT 401 (DC retirement plan advisers) and the FT 400 (broker-dealer advisers).