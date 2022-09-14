Arab America Foundation Announces 40 Under 40 Awardees--Class of 2022
All Awardees are Under the Age of 40, Excel in their Industry, and are engaged in Promoting their Heritage and Culture to Empower their Communities
The Arab America Foundation announced today the awardees of their 40 Under 40 initiative--Class of 2022. Forty Arab Americans from a variety of fields and disciplines were announced. Nine judges from throughout the country reviewed the applicants.
The awardees are Sara A. Abdel, Dr. Mariam Aboukar, Eman Ali-Ahmed, Shareefa Albanna, Omar Aljawfi, Saif Alsenad, Hussein Anani, Machhadie Assi, Dr. Ali Y. Bazzi, Dr. Hala Borno, Iman Boukadoum, Qamar Enayah, Dr. Ramy Abou Ghayda, Rola Hamade, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, Ryan Hamze, Mosadek Hobrara, Hesham Hussain, Michael Ibrahim, Amer Jandali, Maha Kashani, Ali W. Latif, Rasha Abdel Latif, Samraa Luqman, Dena Mekawi, Megan Moslimani, Muhammad Baqir Muhyedeen, Alicia Naser, Rima Nasser, Janeen Obeid, Yahay Obeid, Tareq A. Ramadan, Adam Rouhana, Taharah Saad, Akram Said, Afaf J. Saleh, Omar Sedky, Filastine Srour, Hassan El-Tayyab, and Dr. Salma Waly.
40 Under 40 is a celebration of accomplished young Arab Americans. The program spotlights Arab American professionals in all fields and business sectors, including education, law, public service/politics, non-profit, business leaders, entrepreneurs, engineers, medical professionals, artists, entertainers, writers, and media representatives. These young professionals have great achievements both in the workplace and in their communities.
"We're so excited about 40 highly accomplished Arab Americans under the age of 40. They are the empowering force who are making significant progress in the Arab American community and the community at large," said Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation and president of Arab America. "We are truly honored to recognize them here and in person at our upcoming National Summit on Nov. 4-6."
All awardees are under the age of 40, excel in their industry, and are engaged in promoting their heritage and culture to empower their communities and make a difference. The competition is open annually to all professionals who live and/or work in the United States and are of Arab descent.
The Arab America Foundation and its board are grateful for the leadership of the initiative's coordinators, Nabelah Ghareeb and Samar Sakakini, as well as the prestigious panel of judges.
The 40 Under 40 awardees for the class of 2022 will be honored at the CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit from November 4-6, 2022, in Falls Church, VA.
The Arab America Foundation (AAF) is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote the Arab heritage, empower and educate others about the Arab identity, connect Arab Americans, and build coalitions with diverse organizations across the U.S.
