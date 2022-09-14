Berber Believes Dogs Deserve Sunday Brunch & A Portrait Too
Bone Jour: A Sunday Brunch for People and Their Pets on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 to Benefit The Milo Foundation
In a dog-loving city like San Francisco, we're proud to host SF's first dog brunch run by a Michelin-acclaimed chef and team.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berber offers Bone Jour Brunch, an experience for dog parents and their pets to dine together and benefit non-profit rescue shelter The Milo Foundation.
— Tony Garnicki
Berber is collaborating with Jeffrey's Natural Pet Foods, SF's premier resource for all-natural, fresh raw dog food, and Pet Camp San Francisco’s #1 award-winning pet care facility to provide a Michelin-acclaimed dog brunch on Sunday, September 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to local pet non-profit The Milo Foundation who provides a second chance for homeless pets throughout California.
Known as San Francisco’s premier supper club, Berber offers a modern adaptation on Moroccan classics and signature cirque shows. "The idea behind Bone Jour was simple: commensality, or the act of eating together, is one of our root principles at Berber. Something about bonding over two mutually enjoyed experiences like food — whether with friends or your pet — is truly special. In a dog-loving city like San Francisco, we're proud to host SF's first dog brunch run by a Michelin-acclaimed chef and team" - Tony Garnicki, owner.
Reservations are $39 and include a three-course French / Moroccan brunch as well as the two-course dog menu, using Jeffrey's house-made products prepared by Berber’s Michelin-acclaimed team.
Dog menu items feature turkey meatfeast tartare – ground turkey, wild alaskan salmon oil, hand-sliced pork, beef jerky crisps, barkuterie board – jeffrey’s choice of beef hot dog chips, chicken hearts, chicken, turkey, pork jerky, goat’s milk dessert – grass-fed raw goat’s milk, pumpkin, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon.
Alongside a Michelin-acclaimed meal, pet caricature artist, Laura Gilmore will offer live brush-and-ink, black and white portraits of pet parents with their pups onsite from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. See example.
Dogs of all sizes are welcome. All diners who make a reservation are offered a raffle ticket upon seating with a chance to win a gift basket from Pet Camp, San Francisco’s award-winning pet care facility, valued at $250 as well as a surprise basket from Jeffrey's to truly spoil your pup. Each beverage purchased by pet parents includes an additional raffle ticket, given upon beverage purchase.
Recognized in Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand 2021, an exceptional wine and cocktail menu is available. Berber’s craft cocktails are enhanced with sublime Moroccan spices served in a chic interior space that features aboriginal Berber artifacts.
WHAT: Bone Jour Brunch at Berber, in partnership with Jeffrey's Natural Pet Foods and Pet Camp. To reserve, purchase tickets $39. Dogs of all sizes are welcome. Excellent photo and video opportunity. Bone Jour Dropbox
WHO: A collaboration with Berber, Pet Camp, Jeffrey’s Natural Pet Foods, and The Milo Foundation to provide a shared brunch experience for people and their pups.
WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 1516 Broadway, San Francisco, 94109 (Russian Hill)
CONTACT: Beth Schnitzer | beth@spritzsf.com | 917.287.7064
Beth Schnitzer
Spritz
+14156278229 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other