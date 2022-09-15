Prysmian Group Welcomes Growth in Investment in Renewable Energy in North America
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased investments in renewable energy are a sign of the times and a trend that continues to grow throughout North America. Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, welcomes growth in investment in renewable energy in North America.
Prysmian Group is dedicated to helping its customers meet the growing demand for new infrastructure by providing innovative solutions that are competitively priced and meet their needs. They offer products and services for electrical transmission, distribution and substation construction for both new installations and maintenance, as well as for industrial applications such as oil & gas refineries, chemical plants, pulp & paper mills and power plants that require high-performance cables.
The company has provided renewable energy solutions since its inception. Their offerings include cables that transmit power from solar panels to the grid and high-voltage power lines that transport electricity across long distances. The company also offers various products that help protect infrastructure from the impacts of extreme weather and natural disasters.
“We are beginning to see how our products and offerings result in breakthrough sustainability projects in our region like the Vineyard Wind offshore wind farm and the SOO Green HVDC Link project, but these are just the beginning of the impact that Prysmian Group can make in this sector,” said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America. “We are excited to pursue new investment opportunities throughout our region and reduce our carbon footprint alongside our customers.”
Prysmian Group believes it has a responsibility to help governments and energy companies transition to renewables by providing high-quality cables, connectors and insulation materials for solar panels and wind turbines. New wind and solar farms will require more than 150,000 miles of cable to connect turbines and solar panels with the power grid, equivalent to the distance between New York and Los Angeles.
The company has worked with governments and energy companies to provide solutions for renewable energy since 1984. Prysmian Group's products support the development of new technology and infrastructure, which will help make renewables more cost-effective and reliable.
Prysmian Group is a leader in industry standards in the development of innovative solutions for renewable energy. They strive to deliver reliable, safe and long-lasting products to their loyal clientele. They look forward to supporting them throughout this expansion in renewable energy.
About Prysmian Group North America:
Prysmian Group is the world leader in the design, manufacture and sales of wire and cable products. Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, 8 distribution centers, 6 R&D centers, and more than 5,800 employees with net sales of over $4 billion. From wire and cable products and solutions for the transmission and distribution of low, medium, high and extra-high voltage systems, to a cutting-edge offering of optical fiber and copper cables and connectivity systems for voice, video and data transmission, the Group serves the most comprehensive range of markets including power transmission and distribution, telecommunications, construction and infrastructure, energy projects and specialty industries for countless applications in the United States and Canada. Prysmian Group is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.
Anna Wright
Anna Wright
Prysmian Group
+1 859-572-8000
anna.wright@prysmiangroup.com