The Original Pickle Shot Brings the Brine Back Home to Maryland for Nationally Celebrated Big Dill Festival Sept 24 & 25

Photo Credit: Alex Ashman @alexashmanphoto

Founded and created in Ocean City, MD, at Pickles Pub, The Original Pickle Shot comes home to celebrate pickles along with thousands of fans in Baltimore, MD.

We’re stoked to join the The Big Dill in the world's largest pickle party. This year will be bigger than ever, which means more people will be introduced to The Original Pickle Shot®” — John King, President, The Original Pickle Shot®