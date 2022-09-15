The Original Pickle Shot Brings the Brine Back Home to Maryland for Nationally Celebrated Big Dill Festival Sept 24 & 25
Founded and created in Ocean City, MD, at Pickles Pub, The Original Pickle Shot comes home to celebrate pickles along with thousands of fans in Baltimore, MD.
We’re stoked to join the The Big Dill in the world's largest pickle party. This year will be bigger than ever, which means more people will be introduced to The Original Pickle Shot®”BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After quickly accelerating distribution through 22 states, having sold over 60,000 cases, The Original Pickle Shot® is having a homecoming to Maryland through its participation as the main stage sponsor at The Big Dill World's Largest Pickle Party®.
— John King, President, The Original Pickle Shot®
The Original Pickle Shot® Vodka started as a great idea between friends Justin Acita and Brittany Acita, owners of Pickles Pub in Ocean City, MD, and John King. Through trial and error at Pickles Pub, the trio sought to give their customers the best possible pickle shot experience, seeking out the perfect brine and ultimately adding a handcrafted, small batch vodka to create The Original Pickle Shot®. Since its inception in 2018, over 150,000 Original Pickle Shots are served annually at Pickles Pub.
Taking shape in a rapidly growing $12 billion dollar industry, The Original Pickle Shot® quickly became a cult favorite with distribution rapidly increasing from 50 locations in 2020, to over 5,000 locations in 2022. The shot is served on its own, ice cold. However, founders also recommend it as the main ingredient in a martini, or even better, a Bloody Mary, several drink recipes can be found on their website.
The Big Dill World's Largest Pickle Party® is the #1 pickle party in the world featuring 15 handpicked artisan pickle companies, carnival games, foodie heaven, Live Music, World Pickle Eating Championship, Brine Chug Challenge, and Liquor Experiences. The festival will be hosted at Power Plant Live! in Baltimore, MD, on September 24th and 25th. Tickets can be purchased at www.bigdill.com. In addition to being a sponsor in the event, The Original Pickle Shot® will be serving up shots and pickle lemonade.
About The Original Pickle Shot®
A carefully crafted, pickle brine infused vodka created at Pickles Pub in Ocean City MD, The Original Pickle Shot® is available in 50ML ($1.49) and 750ML ($14.99/$15.99) in flavors: Dill, Spicy, and Sweet Pinkle. The Original Pickle Shot® is now distributed in 22 states and has sold over 60,000 cases. With the highest quality ingredients making it gluten free, sugar free (only low sugar in Sweet Pinkle), no artificial flavoring and non-GMO; the result is a pickle brine-infused vodka making The Original Pickle Shot® the world's only pickle infused vodka. For more information visit: theoriginalpickleshot.com
