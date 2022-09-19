Paylogix® Welcomes United Pet Care to their Co-Op Funding Program
Paylogix® Co-Op Funding Program is a partnership with benefit providers nationwide offered at no cost to brokers or employers
This partnership will be invaluable to brokers by simplifying the administration of these benefits to their clients.”WESTBURY, NEW YORK, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westbury, NY, September 19, 2022 - Paylogix®, the premium technology solutions provider in the administration of voluntary benefits welcomes United Pet Care (“UPC”) to their Co-Op Funding Program. UPC empowers pet owners by offering a more flexible and affordable alternative or compliment to pet insurance.
— Richard Pfadenhauer, CISSP, President and Founder, Paylogix
“We pride ourselves in delivering the best in voluntary benefits to the insurance industry,” said Richard Pfadenhauer, CISSP, president and founder. “Offering a pet healthcare option continues to be well-received by employers and employees. United Pet Care recognizes the positive effects that offering pet healthcare benefits can provide, acknowledging pets as vital members of our family. This partnership will be invaluable to brokers by simplifying the administration of these benefits to their clients.”
Aaron Oaks, Chief Executive Officer of UPC, adds, “Many employers want to offer pet benefits, but worry about the administrative cost and hassle – we have designed our product and services to meet their needs. Our direct integration with Paylogix will make UPC enrollment and administration seamless and easy for the millions of employees they cover. We are excited for this partnership to offer our no-restrictions, no-exclusions pet healthcare program to more pet parents."
Through the Paylogix platform, brokers can merge multiple products from multiple vendors and carriers into one online Consolidated Billing® statement. Brokers who offer United Pet Care benefits will have access to the full suite of Paylogix® enrollment and billing solutions. Through partnerships with over 60 benefit providers nationwide, Paylogix® can provide this service at no additional cost to brokers or their clients.
About United Pet Care
United Pet Care is America's premier pet healthcare membership benefit offered by employers nationwide. Through our network of 1,500+ vets, we provide a value-conscious alternative or complement to traditional pet insurance for our members. UPC gives members the ability to save on every visit to the vet regardless of a pet’s age, breed or pre-existing conditions-without the hassle of claim forms, denials or policy restrictions. Learn more about UPC by visiting unitedpetcare.com.
About Paylogix®
Paylogix® is the trusted premium technology solution provider for efficiency and transparency in the administration of voluntary benefits. Our thoughtfully designed tools to facilitate enrollment through billing processes, are automated, innovative, and secure to provide users with the data they need, when they need it. If you are an insurance carrier, broker, or enrollment company, interested in learning more about how Paylogix® can help provide accurate and more efficient enrollment and billing processes, visit http://www.paylogix.com or email info@paylogix.com for more information.
Lisa Sanderson
Paylogix
+1 516-570-9987
lisas@paylogix.com