The Accent Coach Discusses Why Foreigners Sound American When They Sing
Ever get confused about why Adele doesn’t sound very British? Or how it’d be hard to tell where David Bowie is actually from just listening to his songs?
Accents can become fairly neutralized when we sing. This is because the melody easily overrides any intonations of speech. ”VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever get confused about why Adele doesn’t sound very British? Or how it’d be hard to tell where David Bowie is actually from just listening to his songs?
— Claudette Roche
Claudette Roche, the Accent Coach, gets to the bottom of it all, describing how the singing voice actually differentiates from a person’s talking voice.
“The first and obvious thing to note is that America tends to have an overshadowing presence across the globe. You go to Barcelona and you hear American music. You go to Australia, and see American movies. So, this definitely plays a bit of a part,” Roche states. “Yet, it isn’t the whole story!”
“Accents can become fairly neutralized when we sing. This is because the melody easily overrides any intonations of speech. Then, the beat of the music takes over the rhythm side of things… which means the accent is, for the most part, eliminated via singing,” the Accent Coach elaborates.
When singers sing as opposed to simply talk, they elongate the vowels of words, which means that the word might sound more neutral and less like it has a specific accent attached to it.
“Again, it’s really important to still note that the prevalence of American culture does still play a part. For instance, a singer might slightly change the way they say or sing something in order to reach a broader audience that can understand and sing along. It’s really fascinating!” Roche says, “If you continue down that road, it really starts to get tangled with the marketing and psychology side of things. At the same time, I wouldn’t be surprised if many of these artists work with vocal and speech coaches to ensure their voice is more universal. If a lot more people can understand you, you’re more likely to hit it big.”
At the end of the day, it’s safe to say that the prevalence of American culture and the way people sing both contribute to this phenomenon. With the globalization of the internet and more, it’s hard to say if one does mor
Claudette Roche
The Accent Coach
+1 818-434-7761
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other