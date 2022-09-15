The Sport Business Handbook: Insights from 100+ Leaders Who Shaped 50 Years of the Industry Guides Post-COVID Sports Biz
The forthcoming expanded & revised 2nd edition of "The Sport Business Handbook: Insights from 100+ Leaders Who Shaped 50 Years of the Industry" due out Oct. 2022.
A popular speaker, writer & commentator on the business, law, and politics of sports, Rick Horrow, “The Sports Professor,” is the Executive Editor of "The Sports Business Handbook," coming from Human Kinetics (Oct. 2022).
Book Launch Event in New York Thursday, Sept. 22 with Industry Leaders Bettman, DuPuy, Leonsis & More
Then came COVID-19, changing not only the sports world but the world at large.
This October, the newly revised and expanded edition of Horrow’s book, The Sports Business Handbook: Insights from 100+ Leaders who Shaped 50 Years of the Industry, goes on sale, with more insights and guidance from many of the sports industry’s top minds, for sports business in a post-pandemic world.
Horrow will co-host a special book launch event – “Sports Business @ 50 Lessons & Leadership from Legends of the Game” – in New York City on Thursday, September 22nd, with former Major League Baseball president and book contributor Bob DuPuy at the offices of Foley & Lardner LLP (90 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10016) from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Featured speakers at the book launch include Horrow and DuPuy, as well as National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman, and Zack Leonsis, top executive at Monumental Sports (RSN), the Washington Wizards (NBA) and Washington Capitals (NHL).
“Within three months of our first edition’s publication, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, and sports, as we knew it, shut its doors,” said Horrow. “That gave us the opportunity to solicit additional contributions, advice, and guidance from 16 other sports business leaders who provided unique post-pandemic insight to complement and reinforce the original 28 chapters.”
The revised and expanded second edition, published by Human Kinetics, features an introduction from Hall of Fame Duke Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski, and is organized into five parts, revealing the personal insights of prominent sport business leaders and recognized subject matter experts in the field.
Part I identifies skills needed to be successful in the sports industry with contributions from Boston Red Sox exec Larry Lucchino, ESPN personality Jay Bilas, NBA Hall of Famer Shane Battier, and race car driver Lyn St. James.
Part II focuses on selling and branding, with commentary from Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts, golf legend Jack Nicklaus, and Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, while Part III discusses tech, media, and activation with NBC Sports exec Mark Lazarus, Washington Capitals/Wizards owners Zack and Ted Leonsis, Sports Innovation Lab founder Angela Ruggiero, and Reebok President Matt O’Toole.
Part IV of the book covers sponsorships and deal making with IMG founder Bob Kain, Anheuser-Busch CMO Tony Ponturo, USA Basketball chair Jerry Colangelo, and Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones, while Part V explores the qualities and attributes desired in a leader with commentary from former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, Women’s basketball coaching legend Debbie Yow, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.
The new essays featured in The Sports Business Handbook’s second edition are themed around the core business principles learned from the post-Covid business comeback: creativity born out of necessity; best practices born out of “natural selection;” and “cooperation born out of urgency.” Contributors to this special section include DuPuy, NASCAR Chief Executive Lesa France Kennedy, Opendorse founder Blake Lawrence, and other industry leaders focused on eSports, new media, NIL, and other critical business concepts.
In addition, the revised edition now includes a “Breakthrough Moments” list of the 50 most significant sport-related moments that changed the industry over the past 50 years.
As CEO of Horrow Sports Ventures, Horrow has been the architect of more than 100 deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, has enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. Besides developing stadia and arenas, Horrow’s ability to put together multiple urban initiatives into one package for voter approval has resulted in the building of new performing arts and convention centers, schools, libraries, transit projects, and tourist destinations.
Additional information about the Sept. 22 book launch event is available at https://bit.ly/3AWHa4b. Additional information about Horrow is available at http://horrowsports.ventures/. Additional information about The Sport Business Handbook: Insights from 100+ Leaders Who Shaped 50 Years of the Industry is available at https://bit.ly/3QrvzQl.
