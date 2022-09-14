Commlab India Celebrates 22nd Loyalty Day, with Employees and Their Families & Friends With Full Fervour

CommLab India, the leading provider of rapid eLearning solutions completed 22 successful years in the industry and celebrated the loyalty of employees, their families, customers, and vendors on September 1st – Loyalty Day.

HYDERABAD, India (PRWEB) September 14, 2022

On September 1, 2022, CommLab India celebrated the 22nd anniversary of the company's foundation and its Loyalty Day. This year, Loyalty Day, ‘Bliss 2022' was meticulously planned and organized with full enthusiasm and witnessed whole-hearted participation from its 160+ employees and their families and friends.

The Founders, RK Prasad and Ayesha Habeeb Omer graced the occasion, sent their best wishes to all the employees, interacted with all the family members present, and remarked, "It has been 22 years since CommLab India's doors first opened! Our goal has always been to develop rapid eLearning solutions that revolutionize how organizations train their employees. We are happy to say that we have never deviated from this goal. As a family, we've come a long way, and as we mark 22 illustrious years in the eLearning industry, it is time for joyous festivities."

The Loyalty Day also marked the end of a month-long celebration and the announcement of the champions of several sporting events, including Foosball, Chess, Carrom, Cricket, Table Tennis, and others. Cross-team learnings and individual presentations also served as the month-long celebration's main attractions.

Given that this was the first Loyalty Day following the COVID-19 pandemic, various online challenges and social media initiatives were organized. #shareyourstory was popular among employees who got to know one another very well. Addressing the employees, Anil James, CPO said, "Customer satisfaction and employee happiness come first at CommLab India, always and every time. Making money and profits have never driven its actions. That is what makes us unique and a global e-learning champion."

A 360-degree spin picture booth, games for adults and children, dance performances by the staff, and a kid's fashion show were among the many entertaining activities that were held, with prizes and goodies for all. The newlywed couples of CommLab India were blessed as they recreated their wedding day memories by exchanging garlands. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, many were unable to attend the weddings, and this was unique and special.

Employees who've been with the company for over a decade were given loyalty awards and medals of honor. All other employees were awarded laurels for their accomplishments. The Founders appreciated employees' efforts and thanked everyone who had been a part of this journey. Following a group photograph, a delicious dinner with delectable delicacies and gifts from the company to all family members marked the end of the evening on a high note.

Employees remarked that it was terrific, bonding together as one family, meeting each other's parents, spouses, and children, which clearly exemplified the synergy and togetherness of one of the company's core values – ‘One Team, One Family'. Ayesha Habeeb Omer – COO & Co-Founder added, "I believe that happy employees build happy customers and that strong teams build great companies."

RK Prasad – CEO & Co-Founder's message was equally loud and clear. "80% of our business is repeat from our Fortune 1000 customers," he remarked, attesting to the company's quality and customer satisfaction. In terms of the company's future vision, he shared, "CommLab India is where ordinary people do extraordinary things! I am now dreaming of CommLab India going public in the next five years and creating enormous wealth for the incredible people who have built the company with me over the last 22 years and continue to offer enormous value to our customers."

In July 2022, CommLab India was Certified as the "Smartchoice® Preferred Provider" by Brandon Hall Group. This was the perfect way to kickstart the anniversary celebrations. Headquartered in Hyderabad, CommLab India began its operations in 2000 – as the synergy between a dreamer (RK) and a doer (Ayesha). It is now 160-member strong and poised for the next phase of growth!

About CommLab India:

CommLab India, with more than two decades' experience in the learning industry serving 100 International customers in 30+ countries, is one of the most sought-after global leaders for rapid eLearning solutions. It has been ranked first among the top providers of Rapid eLearning and Blended Learning Solutions since 2020 by eLearning Industry.

With its formidable authoring tool expertise and decades of experience in corporate training and instructional design, CommLab India offers rapid eLearning solutions for speed, scale, and value… with any authoring tool for:



Converting ILT material into instructionally sound, visually appealing, engaging eLearning curriculums, virtual sessions, and other digital learning formats

Converting legacy courses (from Flash or any other authoring tool) to HTML5, even when source files are not available

Translating English eLearning courses into 35 international languages – both text and audio

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/9/prweb18894427.htm