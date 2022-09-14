Submit Release
Construction scheduled to begin on I-94 Business Loop in Medora next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 19, on the Interstate 94 Business Loop east of Medora.

The project includes drainage pipe removal and repaving the roadway.

A portion of the Business Loop will be closed to through traffic while work is taking place. I-94 exit 27 will be closed for the duration of the project and motorists should use exit 24 for access to and from the interstate.

The project is expected to be complete the first week of October.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.444

