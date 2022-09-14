Press Releases

09/14/2022

Governor Lamont Breaks Ground on New Train Station in Windsor Locks

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today joined state and local officials to officially break ground on a new train station and a roadway safety and track improvement project in Windsor Locks. Located in downtown area of the town next to the historic old station, the new station will complement the ongoing economic development initiatives in the town’s transit-oriented development area.

The governor was joined at the event by Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti, Amtrak Assistant Vice President of Infrastructure Access and Investment Tom Moritz, Windsor Locks First Selection Paul Harrington, members of the Connecticut Building Trades, and other state and local officials. This is the first rail station project in Connecticut to include a project labor agreement and workforce apprenticeship program.

“We continuously hear from businesses, both large and small, and residents that they want to be near public transportation that provide convenient options for travel,” Governor Lamont said. “This new station is going to be a real driver of economic activity in Windsor Locks. In fact, when developers were looking to renovate the old Montgomery Mill down the road, they knew their investment was going to be worthwhile because of our plans to create this new train station just a short distance away. The Hartford Line has been a success story for Connecticut since it launched four years ago, and I remain committed to making further improvements to our state’s rail services. The groundbreaking on this new train station in Windsor Locks is just another step in addressing our infrastructure needs and expanding amenities on our well-used rail lines.”

The new station will include a high-level platform to allow for level boarding from every train car. Connections to the Canal Trail via Bridge Street will be established as part of the project. Bus connections to Bradley International Airport will continue. Additionally, outside of the station construction, roadway safety and track improvement projects will be underway. Addressing track issues allows for future track expansion on the Hartford Line north of Hartford. The total project is estimated to cost $87.14 million, with $59.11 million approved by the State Bond Commission in 2020. Additional funds include a $17.49 million grant from the Federal Railroad Administration and an estimated $10.54 million contribution from Amtrak, which owns the track and rail line. The project is expected to be completed in Summer 2025.

“It’s because of the relationships and partnerships we have at the local, state, and federal level that we can move this project along,” Commissioner Giulietti said. “Thank you to Governor Lamont, the FRA, Amtrak, our Congressional delegation, and the state legislature. We worked together and got this project moving. Through Governor Lamont’s commitments outlined in TIME FOR CT, we will continue to bring more services, faster trains, and additional amenities to Connecticut’s rail passengers.”

“Upgrading the infrastructure in Windsor Locks highlights the future of this town’s train service with a new station, addition of a second track, and improved traffic and railroad signal equipment to promote better and safer movement of people and freight, enhance regional rail travel, and improve rail connections in New England,” Amtrak Assistant Vice President Infrastructure Access and Investment Tom Moritz said. “This is a thrilling time for Connecticut, with so many improvements already underway or in the works, including in Windsor Locks, and Amtrak is delighted to play a part in it along with CTDOT, Governor Lamont, the FRA, Senators Murphy and Blumenthal, and other federal and local partners.”

Passengers are encouraged to visit HartfordLine.com or Amtrak.com for the latest service information. Riders can also sign up to have service alerts sent directly to their phone or email at HartfordLine.com/service-alerts.