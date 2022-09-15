NORTH FORT MYERS CANAL TREATED FOR TOXIC BLUE-GREEN ALGAE

Before Treatment After Treatment

BlueGreen Water Technologies Deploys Innovative Treatment In Lee County Demonstration Project

The product triggers a biological process known as programmed cell death, killing only the toxic bacteria and leaving the aquatic ecosystem unharmed” — Lucia Ross

NORTH FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water scientists with BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen) treated a severe outbreak of toxic blue-green algae that had been plaguing the Waterway Estates neighborhood in North Fort Myers for over a week. The outbreak in the Little Lake Michigan canal was fouling the water with green gunk and producing a stench that kept residents indoors.

“Toxic algae poses very real health risks,” said Eyal Harel, CEO, BlueGreen. “We have a solution that is effective and we were happy to have been able to demonstrate it to local authorities. Our treatment method is scalable to treat an entire canal system.”

Water scientists applied BlueGreen’s EPA-approved Lake Guard® Oxy on the water’s surface on Monday, September 12. The time-release, floating algaecide targets only the toxic species, working in an environmentally safe manner to rapidly remove toxic blooms and to restore the water body’s natural habitat.

“The product triggers a biological process known as programmed cell death, killing only the toxic bacteria and leaving the aquatic ecosystem unharmed,” said Lucia Ross, CMO, BlueGreen. “The algae reacted immediately after the application and within five hours, most of it was gone.”

“We do recommend treating the rest of the canal to ensure toxic water does not flow back into the treatment area unabated,” said Ross. “We stand ready and able to treat the entire canal system to keep it clear of toxic algae once and for all.”

Over the past year, BlueGreen has successfully treated 40 miles of canals in the Caloosahatchee River system and the C-43 canal leading from Lake Okeechobee.

September is a peak month for outbreaks of dangerous blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, which flourish in warmer temperatures when high levels of pollutants and nutrients are present in the water. Cyanobacterial outbreaks can sicken people and animals who come into contact with infected water. Persistent blooms of cyanobacteria have plagued waterways in Southwest Florida for years.

About BlueGreen Water Technologies:

BlueGreen Water Technologies is leading the charge in helping preserve and promote life on Earth. We are restoring, safeguarding, and optimizing the health, safety, accessibility, and biodiversity of waterbodies worldwide – including their wildlife, aquatic life, ecosystems, and economies – by pioneering and applying proven scientific ingenuity and deep tech solutions. BlueGreen is the first and only company in the world to develop, obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize a technology suite that reverses the effects of climate change in water bodies and drastically reduces greenhouse gas levels. The multidisciplinary team of BlueGreen experts is exposing the secrets of lakes and oceans – detecting, analyzing, preventing and remediating some of the most complex and dynamic problems that plague the world’s water systems.