National Women's Collaborative to Host "We Mean Business" Women's Empowerment Summit in Puerto Rico

"We Mean Business" Women's Empowerment Summit poised to address the career, entrepreneurial and personal concerns of women at all different professional levels.

For so long, women have been taught to be competitive. It’s time to change the narrative.”
— Sharon Jackson, Founder, National Women's Collaborative (NWC)
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Women’s Collaborative (NWC) will host their inaugural “We Mean Business” Women’s Empowerment Summit, September 28 – October 1, 2022 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The event is poised to address the career, entrepreneurial and personal concerns of women at all different professional levels. Attendees will include women native of Puerto Rico and professionals from the mainland.

“For so long, women have been taught to be competitive,” said Sharon Jackson, Founder of NWC and Creator of the Women’s Empowerment Summit. “Imagine the change we can make if we collaborate. This event will bring together women from across the continental U.S. and local businesswomen to work together. It’s time to change the narrative.”

A carefully curated list of professional women will speak about their path to where they are now, what keeps them engaged, and their ability to be resilient during a pandemic. Attendees will also benefit from relevant breakout sessions throughout the 3-day experience covering a wide range of topics, such as the Power of Social Media, the Economic State of Women, the Gender Gap in STEM Education and Financial Support for Women Business, to name a few.

The Conference will include the following the speakers:
• Kim Fields, Actress/Director, New York City
• Anne Beiler, Founder, Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, Global
• Gloria Feldt, Founder, Take The Lead, New York City
• Virginia Rivera, President, Mujer Emprende Latina, San Juan, PR
• Dr. Lauren Tucker, Founder, Do What Matters, Chicago, IL
• Maria Cristina Gonzalez Noguera, Banco Popular
• Lucienne Gigante, Co-Founder, Animus, San Juan, PR
• Janet Manuel, Director of Diversity Office, Pittsburgh, PA
• Angel Guerra Chagolla, Pres. Beauty and the Beast in Business, LA
• Lauren Conaway, InnovateHer, Kansas City, MI
• Sonia Avelo, Latin Financial, Hartford, CT
• Lucienne Gigante, Armnius, San Juan, PR
• Carlos Cobian, Cobian Media, San Juan, PR

Conference sponsors include Discover Puerto Rico, L’Oreal, Banco Popular, Royal Sonesta Rums of Puerto Rico, Kingbird Innovation, and Mujer Emprende Latina , Do What Matters, InnovateHer, Invest PR. To learn more about the organization and the upcoming women’s summit, visit: NationalWomensCollaborative.com

Sharon Jackson
National Women's Collaborative
+1 301-814-8301
email us here

