The 13th Annual Shyne Awards Recognize Outstanding Teens Who Are Making An Impact in their Communities
The Shyne Awards Foundation, a non-profit organization that recognizes the positive achievements of young people, will host its annual national awards ceremony.
For more than a decade we have worked to change the narrative of young people in our region and throughout the United States by shining a light on their accomplishments”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Shyne Awards Foundation, a non-profit organization that recognizes the positive achievements of young people, will host their signature annual event, “The Shyne Awards,” a premier national awards ceremony that celebrates the positive achievements of young adults between the ages of 13-24 on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, 980 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 with a Red-Carpet Ceremony that will begin at 5:00PM and an Awards Ceremony that will begin at 6:00PM.
— Orlana Darkins Drewery
Young adults, ages 13 through 24, will be recognized for their achievements in: the arts, academics, community service, entrepreneurship, service in ministry, science, overcoming obstacles, leadership, STEM or youth group participation. The annual awards ceremony includes guest appearances by local celebrities, entertainment acts and more.
“For more than a decade we have worked to change the narrative of young people in our region and throughout the United States by shining a light on their accomplishments,” said Orlana Darkins Drewery, Co-Founder & Executive Director, The Shyne Awards Foundation. “Again, this year, our light will extend outside the borders of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as we will recognize and celebrate young people from Texas, Florida, Maryland and New Jersey, in addition to our local Honorees.”
Since its founding in 2007, The Shyne Awards has received more than 600 nominations from individuals in the city of Pittsburgh and surrounding areas recognizing the positive actions of emerging young leaders. Nominations can be submitted by parents, coaches, educators, mentors, clergy, or peers. Nominations will reopen September 2022.
Raised by her mom in a low-income project community, Orlana learned the importance of pursuing excellence and to not let others determine your future based on your current environment. “I was a very good student in school, and I remember when sharing my academic successes with adults once I told them where I lived, I would watch the light dim from their eyes. It’s this memory that pushes me to celebrate the accomplishments of young people,” she said.
The Foundation has advanced its service through engaging teenagers in year-round programming. “We are proud that The Shyne Awards Foundation has made a positive difference for our young people, and we are committed to expanding our work to impact even more of tomorrow’s future leaders,” said Darnell Drewery, CoFounder, The Shyne Awards Foundation.
2022 Shyne Awards Honorees
• Academics: Myca Hopkins, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
• Arts: Kylie Edwards, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
• Leadership: Catara Moore, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
• Service In Ministry: Josiah Chalmers, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
• STEM: Cheo Stevenson, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
• Young Adult Group: Ruth’s Way, Inc., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
• Movement Award: Alumni Theater Company, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
• Renaissance Award: Skylar Norman, Clarksburg, Maryland
• Overcoming Obstacles: Erica Carnegie, Fleming Island, Florida
• Community Service: Ian McKenna, Austin, Texas
• Entrepreneurship: Sri Nihal Tammana, Edison, New Jersey
2022 Lifetime Achievement & Business Awards Honorees
• Malcolm Minnekhekh Thomas, Gwendolyn J. Elliott Lifetime Achievement Award
• Cares CommuniTEA Café, Illumination Business Award
About The Shyne Awards Foundation
Founded in 2007, The Shyne Awards Foundation is a non-profit organization that creates public platforms to celebrate the achievements of youth between the ages of 13-24. The student empowerment organization recognizes young adults who excel in academics, visual and performing arts, science, community service, young adult groups, service in ministry, entrepreneurship, and overcoming adversity.
The foundation is dedicated to uplifting young adults and providing a positive, empowering platform to help teens build confidence.
For information on how you can support The Shyne Awards Foundation, visit https://theshyneawards.org/ or call 1-855-55-SHYNE.
Orlana Darkins
The Shyne Awards Foundation
programs@theshyneawardsfoundation.org
+18555574963 ext.
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn