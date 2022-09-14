West Ebensburg Interchange Detour for the Route 22 Interchanges Project in Cambria County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Gulisek Construction, LLC., of Mount Pleasant, PA, will implement a detour Monday, September 19, on the project to rehabilitation several interchanges along Route 22 in Cambria, Munster, Cresson and Allegheny townships in Cambria County.

On Monday, September 19, the contractor will be closing the West Ebensburg Interchange of Route 22 for drainage work, shoulder reconstruction, pavement base drain installation, milling and paving as well as new pavement markings and signage. Westbound traffic will be detoured using Route 160, Route 3031 and Route 22, Eastbound traffic will use Route 22, to the Lake Rowena Exit to Route 1036.



The detours will be in place until approximately September 30. Work is weather dependent.



This multi-year project involves minor drainage work, concrete patching, and thin lift asphalt overlay on the Gallitzin, Munster and Lake Rowena interchanges and drainage work and milling and paving on the West Ebensburg interchange. Additionally, the existing concrete roadway on Route 1036 and 2014 (Rowena Interchange), will be removed and re-constructed along with expansion dam replacement and sub structure repairs. Thin lift overlay will occur at multiple locations on Route 22 between West Ebensburg and Gallitzin, where overhead structures are present.



Work for the 2022 construction season will wrap at the end of November, while all work on this $6.5 million project is expected to be completed by July 2023.



Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101





