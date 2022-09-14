MassDOT, MAPFRE Insurance Reminder: Crossing Safely and Child Safety 

With summer coming to an end, and new daily commutes to school and work, it is important to remember the importance of crossing safely at railroad tracks and child vehicle safety. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) want to remind everyone this Fall about railroad crossing safety. Launching a national railroad crossing safety ad campaign, “STOP. TRAINS CAN’T. to increase public awareness around railroad tracks and reduce crossing deaths and injuries.

According to the USDOT, about every three hours, a person or vehicle is hit by a train in the U.S. Between 2012 and 2016, 1,225 people have died while trying to cross railroad tracks. Transportation officials remind you not to race a train; it’s not worth it. Racing trains is risky. In 2016, 264 people died while trying to cross railroad tracks. The most important thing to remember is that most, if not all, of these accidents can be prevented. The USDOT offers advice as a motorist, as well as a pedestrian:

As a Motorist:

Be prepared to stop at the crossing

Slow down, look both ways, and listen

Understand the signs and warning devices

Never race a train

Never stop on tracks

As a Pedestrian:

Stay alert - it is easy to get distracted, especially by phones, music, and conversation

Stop, look both ways, and listen

Follow all signs and instructions

Cross tracks only at designated pedestrian or roadway crossings

Cross quickly, never stop on the tracks

September is also a busy time for parents. It’s important to keep in mind child car safety and ensuring you have the safest, age-appropriate, car seat for your child. This year, Sept. 24 is National Seat Check Saturday. According to National Today, this day was started by NHTSA in the U.S. to promote child safety and increase awareness about seat check protocols in child safety seats when traveling. National Today gives you pointers on how to observe National Seat Check Saturday:

Look up safety instructions online to get information about child safety protocols

Spread awareness by sharing safety instructions on social media to help educate others

Remember to register the car seat either in person or online

MassDOT’s Highway Assistance Program sponsored by MAPFRE Insurance is on patrol to help all motorists, including motorcyclists, on the highways. Patrol operators monitor some of the state’s busiest highways around Metro Boston, Worcester, Springfield and Cape Cod (seasonal). The Highway Assistance Patrol covers 13 major state roadways and interstates, the Emergency Service Patrol covers the Mass Pike (I-90) from New York to Boston and the Incident Response Operators cover the Metropolitan Highway System and tunnels. The Highway Assistance Patrol is in service Monday–Friday between the hours of 6 a.m.–10 a.m. and 3 p.m.–7 p.m. During holidays, there are extended routes in heavy traffic areas. On I-90, and in Boston’s tunnel system, assistance is provided 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.

