NOWPayments provides full support for Ethereum during and after the Merge

NOWPayments will provide full support for Ethereum

The Ethereum Merge won’t affect the payments’ availability for NOWPayments’ partners

We are carefully monitoring each stage of the ETH PoS shift and are operationally ready to provide the gateway service to all Ethereum users.” — NOWPayments team

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NOWPayments, a crypto payment gateway, announced that the full supporting of Ethereum during and after the Merge that takes place on the 14/15th September.

With Ethereum going from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of Stake consensus algorithm, the working principles of the second-largest crypto change quite crucially. At the same time, the crypto payment gateway is carefully monitoring each stage of the ETH PoS shift and is operationally ready to provide the gateway service to all Ethereum users. The transactions will not be affected. The service's team makes sure the transition goes smoothly for ETH users who want to accept payments and conduct payouts around the Merge dates.

Features and benefits of NOWPayments during and after the Merge:

- Fully available ETH PoS payments, donations, and payouts during the Merge.

Each transaction is created as usual and is finished right after the hard fork.

- Automatically transferred balances

The funds will transfer from ETH PoW to ETH PoS in their original amount.

- Full support of ETHW

In case ETHW is released, NOWPayments is completely ready for supporting payments, donations and payouts in it

- Full support of Ethereum Classic

ETC has been added as an available asset for payments, donations and payouts. It will remain so after the Merge

- Be the first merchant to enjoy benefits of ETH PoS!

Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism is eco-friendly and provides speeded up transactions

NOWPayments have also revealed that the whole NOW ecosystem, including NOWPayments, ChangeNOW, NOW Wallet, and NOWNodes, will perform sustainable service as ETH PoS goes live.

About NOWPayments

NOWPayments is a crypto payment gateway that lets merchants and businesses accept crypto in 150+ cryptocurrencies, with auto coin conversion available. It also offers a Mass Payments solution, crypto donation tools, and supports fiat conversion. Regardless of what crypto customers pay with, merchants can choose to accept the coins they prefer - NOWPayments converts them automatically.

NOWPayments provides merchants with a variety of tools: API, invoices, donation widget, buttons, as well as plugins for WooCommerce, ZenCart, PrestaShop, Opencart, WHMCS, Magento 2, and others.

NOWPayments is a non-custodial payment gateway, which means that all your payments will be instantly transferred to your own wallet that only you can have access to.