NOWPayments offers merchants an easy way to receive crypto payments on Ecwid

Over 200,000 stores on Ecwid can accept cryptocurrency payments worldwide

AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 200,000 stores on Ecwid can accept cryptocurrency payments worldwide

NOWPayments to allow merchants to accept cryptocurrency as a payment method using the Ecwid plugin. Ecwid is an e-commerce platform that has over 200,000 clients worldwide. It serves small and medium-sized businesses and represents one of the easiest ways to add an online store to any webpage or social media profile. The platform allows customers to reach the store no matter where they are: in-person, browsing the store’s website, Instagram, Facebook, Amazon or any other source. Ecwid is a SaaS tool, which means that the merchant doesn't own the software, but pays a fee to use it. With NOWPayments solution, Ecwid customers now can add a new payment method for their stores, accept 150+ cryptocurrencies as a payment method, and withdraw it to fiat. Adopting crypto as an alternative payment method allows small and big businesses to expand their business by targeting new customer segments geos.

Features and benefits of the Ecwid crypto payments plugin include:

- Expanding customer base: passionate crypto community

- Simple plugin installation process

- No extra fees: Ecwid plugin is free to use

- Easy-to-navigate interface

- Fast transactions

- Borderless payments: no limits for international transfers

The Ecwid plugin is available right now. For more information on the Ecwid crypto plugin, see how to accept crypto payments using it.

About NOWPayments

NOWPayments is a crypto payment gateway that lets merchants and businesses accept crypto in 150+ cryptocurrencies, with auto coin conversion available. It also offers a Mass Payments solution, crypto donation tools, and supports fiat conversion. Regardless of what crypto customers pay with, merchants can choose to accept the coins they prefer - NOWPayments converts them automatically.

NOWPayments provides merchants with a variety of tools: API, invoices, donation widget, buttons, as well as plugins for WooCommerce, ZenCart, PrestaShop, Opencart, WHMCS, Magento 2, and others.

NOWPayments is a non-custodial payment gateway, which means that all your payments will be instantly transferred to your own wallet that only you can have access to.