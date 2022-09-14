Submit Release
Announcing New UDAF Conservation Program

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food announces the transfer of the LeRay McAllister Critical Land Fund from the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget and established administration of the program to the Land Conservation Board on July 1, 2022.  The LeRay McAllister Critical Land Conservation Program provides grants to preserve or restore critical open land or agricultural land in Utah. Matching funds are required.

Eligible applicants are counties, cities, towns, the Utah Department of Natural Resources, other Utah Agencies, and charitable organizations that qualify as tax exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.  Staff may be able to assist landowners to find an eligible partner if one has not already been identified.

Learn more about this program here.

 

