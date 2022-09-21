Smart Business Owner & Investor Seminar In New York & New Jersey
Pelham Manor, NY/Princeton, NJ - A Neumann & Associates LLC, announced their Executive Series seminars “How To Value And Exit Your Business For Maximum Profit
Pelham Manor, NY – Princeton, NJ, November 2022 - A Neumann & Associates LLC, New Jersey, announced their next two 20th Executive Series seminars "How To Value And Exit Your Business For Maximum Profit".
The two events will provide business sellers and buyers with in-depth knowledge how to value privately held businesses and how to properly plan an exit or investment strategy.
Topics include:
• Business valuations that withstand negotiation pressures
• What is needed for a valuation and what are key ratios to value a business
• The right professional packages to attract capable, legitimate buyers
• How to qualify investors & sellers and which ones to avoid
• How to obtain a solid offer with the best deal structure for yourself
• What to do with Uncle Sam and what to look for in a closing attorney
The two events will be held at the Pelham Country Club, 940 Wynnewood Road, Pelham Manor, NY 10803 on Thursday, November 3, 2022, and the Princeton Marriott at Forrestal, 100 College Road East, Princeton, NJ 08540 on Thursday November 10, 2019, both at 8:30 am to 12:30pm (Lunch will be served)
