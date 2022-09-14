Onyx Launch's First-of-a-Kind FHIR Academy to Accelerate Healthcare Interoperability
Combining knowledge of the HL7® standards and training on real-world, industry leading FHIR-based solutions, Academy looks to transform the industry
FHIR will transform healthcare. However, that transformation requires a unique combination of standards, the engineering and the trained human resources. The Onyx FHIR Academy will make that happen”ELKRIDGE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onyx, LLC, is pleased to announce the establishment of the first-of-a-kind Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) Academy to expand and support the knowledge, capability and adoption of the paradigm-changing HL7® information standard that will define the future of healthcare data exchange.
Onyx has developed a unique curriculum and training program based upon its industry-leading, cutting-edge, FHIR-based solutions for patient data ownership, ePrior Authorization, Price and Cost Transparency and Quality Measures. Onyx also is the only organization to have a FHIR-enabled Payer-to-Payer platform with a network of over 300 health plans pre-connected. Onyx’s CMS Compliance Tracker is now recognized as go-to resource for FHIR endpoints and self-reporting compliance with CMS and ONC mandates. The combination of knowledge, training and real-world solutions makes the Onyx FHIR Academy unique in the industry.
“FHIR will transform healthcare,” says Onyx CEO Susheel Ladwa. “However, that transformation requires a unique combination of the standards, the engineering and the trained human resources. The Onyx FHIR Academy will make that happen.”
About Onyx
Onyx Technology, LLC, a subsidiary of NewWave Holdings is a healthcare interoperability solutions provider. Onyx emerged from work at NewWave for CMS in establishing the nation’s first nationwide FHIR-based API, Blue Button 2.0. Building on this experience and expertise, Onyx has partnered with Microsoft to build the industry’s leading platform for FHIR-based interoperable exchange. Focused on standards-based, interoperable technologies that ensure security, privacy and the delivery of the right information to the right place at the right time, Onyx is the expert in enabling our customers to garner the greatest value from their participation in the healthcare eco-system of tomorrow. Please visit us at www.onyxhealth.io as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
