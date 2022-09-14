Early Bird offer available, running for the next 2 weeks for Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability Conference 2022!

SAE Media Group reports: This is your opportunity to take advantage of the Early Bird offer to attend the Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability Conference

LONDON, UK, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 7th Annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability Conference has returned to London, UK on the 16th and 17th November, along with the Active Protection Systems Focus Day running on the 15th of November 2022.

As the only armoured vehicle conference dedicated to the area of survivability, the 2022 event will gather programme managers, capability directors, commanders from the military, senior engineers, chief scientists, and platform managers from leading solution providers to discuss what nations are doing to protect their armoured vehicles and personnel.

Delegates attending will have the opportunity to hear the latest survivability updates from the current and future armoured vehicles that will drive manoeuvre options for years to come and gain an update on strategic partners’ respective armoured vehicle programmes.

Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability Conference is proudly chaired by Brigadier (ret’d) Ian Cameron-Mowat, Former Head of Force Protection, British Army.



Some of the major Speakers presenting include:

UK Military and Government Speakers

 Brigadier Michael Fayers, Head of Ground Maoeuvre Capability, British Army

 Lieutenant Colonel James De St John-Pryce, Incoming Commanding Officer, Armoured Trials and Development Unit, British Army

International Military Speakers

 Major General Laszlo Sticz, Head of Force Planning Directorate, Hungarian Defence Forces Command

 Brigadier Ian Langford, Director General Future Land Warfare, Land Capability Division, Australian Defence Force

Visit the website to have a look at the full speaker line-up.

Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability Conference

Focus Day: 15 November 2022

Conference: 16 – 17 November 2022

London, UK

