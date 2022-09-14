CANCELLED: New York State Department of State Syracuse Regional Board of Review to Meet Thursday; September 15th, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

The meeting of the NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE SYRACUSE REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, via videoconference call (WebEx) at the Hughes State Office Building, 333 East Washington Street, Syracuse, NY, has been cancelled.
