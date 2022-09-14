Amica Insurance Partners With Plnar to Empower Policyholders With Self-Service for Interior Property Claims
Our goal is to deliver an excellent customer experience. Using Plnar to virtually inspect a loss improves our desk-adjusting capabilities and results in quicker claim payments for our customers,”LINCOLN, RI, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amica Insurance today announced its integration with Plnar’s Virtual Claims Estimating solution that provides desk adjusters with the ability to virtually “be in the space” by empowering policyholders with its easy to use Plnar Snap App to capture images of interior spaces. This integration drastically reduces claim cycle times and makes estimate writing possible without a visit to the loss site.
— Lisa St. Onge, Managing Vice President, Amica
Through the Verisk integration, Amica desk adjusters can easily assign Plnar projects to policyholders directly from Xactimate. In two minutes per room or less, policyholders, using either an iOS or Android smart device to take pictures, provide everything necessary for Plnar to use its patented AI tech to create resources that make estimating a breeze. Plnar assets are directly imported into X1, providing desk adjusters with an accurate digital twin of the loss site without having to send someone to the site. Adjusters don’t have to spend time on the mundane task of sketching out the loss. 2D floorplans, measurement reports, 3D models, and all images and videos are available to the adjuster in Xactimate.
“Our goal is to deliver an excellent customer experience. Using Plnar to virtually inspect a loss improves our desk-adjusting capabilities and results in quicker claim payments for our customers,” said Lisa St. Onge, Managing Vice President in Amica’s Claims Executive Department.
“We are proud and excited to welcome Amica Insurance as our latest carrier customer to go live into full production. For Plnar, this partnership represents a great milestone, as the market continues to evolve and engage virtually. Amica has demonstrated its commitment to adopting new technologies and pioneering digital innovation in the industry, in order to provide its policyholders with continued best-in-class service,” said Andy Greff, CEO of Plnar.
About Amica
Amica is the longest-standing mutual insurer of automobiles in the U.S. A direct writer, Amica also offers home, life, marine and umbrella insurance, as well as annuities. Founded on the principles of outstanding service, Amica creates peace of mind and builds enduring relationships with its customers. That mission is shared and supported by thousands of employees across the country.
About Plnar
Plnar is an InsurTech software provider transforming the insurance claims process by enabling contactless inspections for interior property claims for significantly better customer experiences, shorter cycle times and lower costs. Plnar’s patented technology platform gives desk adjusters the power to generate fully realized 2D and 3D models of interior spaces from digital photos and streamline the claims process for quicker, more efficient settlement. You can learn more about us by visiting plnar.ai Media Contact: Scott Lacourse, VP Marketing | scott@plnar.ai
