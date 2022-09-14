Trinity Resort Services Unveils New Web Site
LAS VEGAS, NV-- (September 15, 2022) – Trinity Resort Services, which provides a comprehensive range of world-class services to the vacation ownership industry, including financial, reservations, and contact center services, unveiled its new web site. According to Odilia Guiant, Trinity CEO, “We wanted our web site to express our new vitality and expertise in services for the timeshare industry. The differentiator is that at Trinity, we take a creative, customized “hands-on” approach with each client. Our philosophy, which the website reflects, focuses on People, Processes and Systems. These three pillars are the core of who we are and how we deliver Peace of Mind to our clients. We are proud that our web site includes both client success stories and endorsements, as well as employee testimonials.” The website, www.trinityresortservices.com, is currently online in the English language version. With offices in Las Vegas and Mexico city, Trinity’s SaaS platform includes enhanced modules for service, pre-arrival services, payment integration and customer management. The new web site has an exclusive portal for members to view their account, make payments and submit online requests. For new and existing clients two major success stories are posted on the web site. In comparison data over a six month time frame, one case study shows data from a client’s loan portfolio, with current accounts increasing from 72% to 92%. The other success story reports excellent results with a high level of customer satisfaction, increased revenue, simplified processes, and an increase in productivity.
For more information about how Trinity Resort Services works with clients to give them peace of mind and a strong bottom line, go to www.trinityresortservices.com, email info@trinityresortservices.com or call 702-747-7011.
Trinity Resort Services
When you choose Trinity Resort Services, you are selecting an energetic team who understands the complexity of the vacation ownership/timeshare industry. In 2018, we opened our doors with a combined 70 years’ experience of delivering world-class service, particularly in Mexico and the Caribbean. We are a multi-lingual, experienced team of customer service professionals who understand your business and ease your work load so you can concentrate on quality vacation experiences for your members. Our philosophy focuses on People, Processes and Systems. These three pillars are the core of who we are and how we deliver Peace of Mind to our clients.
