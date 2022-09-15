D&B Properties Wins First Place in Emaar Q2 Brokers Award 2022
D&B Properties ranked in first place in Emaar Properties' Annual Q2 Brokers Award, which was held at the Armani Hotel.DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&B Properties ranked in first place in Emaar Properties' Annual Q2 Brokers Award, which was held at the Armani Hotel. The award is given to the top real estate firm that has demonstrated superior achievement and performance over the past quarter.
D&B Properties has been consistently ranked in the number one position since Emaar's inception and remains the leading real estate brokerage company in Dubai.
Husni Al Bayari, Chairman and Founder of D&B Properties, said, “Dubai’s real estate market is always changing and innovating on a worldwide level. Dubai government and developers are doing an outstanding job in offering lifestyles at par with other metropolitan cities like Miami, New York, and London. We can expect an influx of young investors, professionals, and potential unicorns (founders) in the market seeking to establish roots and settle in Dubai.”
“The Q2 2022 market experienced a 9.6% surge in sales volume as compared to Q1 2022, with a total of 22,439 property transactions worth AED 59 billion. We have observed an increase in activity in communities like Palm Jumeirah, Tilal Al Ghaf, Meydan, and Dubai Hills Estate, which are offering prime villa and apartment properties for potential investors.
Other than encompassing a luxury, off-plan, sales, and leasing department, D&B Properties also has several sister divisions that together provide 360-degree real estate solution services such as: Real Estate Asset Leaders (REAL), Real Estate Commercial Experts (RECE), Valuations and Advisory Services (VAS), as well as a DTCM-licensed holiday homes division called Be Our Guest.
About D&B Properties
With nearly a decade’s experience in the UAE Real Estate market, D&B Properties is an acclaimed, award-winning firm and one of the leading brokerage companies in Dubai. Our success is defined by the gratification of our clients and the milestones we have achieved since 2015. We have been recognized as the ‘Top Broker of Emaar’ in four consecutive years and have made premium collaborations with leading developers - such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Properties, DAMAC, SOBHA - and listing platforms - such as houza, Bayut, Property Finder, and Yalla Deals. For more information, visit dandbdubai.com .
