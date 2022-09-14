CEPTES Announces the Launch of RealE 360 on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
RealE 360 is a Salesforce native Real Estate CRM platform designed to support realtors in automating pre-sales, sales, and post-sales workflows & processes.
RealE 360 is our endeavor to provide real estate organizations with unique, user-friendly technology for 360-degree real estate business growth.”SANTA BARBARA, CA, US, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEPTES today announced the launch of its 100% native Real Estate CRM platform known as RealE 360 at Dreamforce 2022.
To help brokers, agents, property managers, and investors manage the lead acquisition, lead nurturing, marketing, sales & payment, CEPTES Software has introduced RealE 360- a comprehensive Real Estate CRM, on Salesforce AppExchange.
The integrated platform of RealE 360 confers businesses with enhanced Sales ROI, improved agent productivity, streamlined processes, and reduced sales expenses. The best thing that makes RealE 360 a front runner in the market is its premium features that take care of all the aspects of a real estate business.
RealE 360 is available to customers on the Salesforce AppExchange at RealE 360: A Powerful All-in-One Real Estate CRM
Comments on the News
"After successfully launching a variety of native Salesforce applications for the data management industry, we decided to pivot to a new industry that has lots of challenges and scope. To our research, real estate comes out as one of the most effort-consuming industries as it is a mixed bag of processes. So, we took the step to simplify the jobs of realtors by designing a solution that eliminates manual labor and takes the business up a notch.” Mr. Priya Ranjan Panigrahy, CEO and co-founder of CEPTES Software explains the reason behind the inception of RealE 360.
Mr. Vipul Khandelwal, Product Owner of RealE 360, highlights the idea behind the integrated Real Estate CRM, "The main idea behind RealE 360, is to automate workflows and enhance the Sales ROI. RealE 360 does an excellent job of covering a myriad of real estate factors, including complete property management, lead and customer management, partner management, inventory management, document management, and process automation."
"RealE 360 is our endeavor to provide real estate organizations with unique, user-friendly technology for 360-degree real estate business growth, which not only reduces their budget but also helps them save time. I'm ecstatic to see that we were able to turn our vision into a practical reality. RealE 360, in my opinion, will be one of the next major real estate solutions for companies seeking technological transformation."
CEPTES Sponsoring at Dreamforce 2022
CEPTES is a Navigator sponsor at Dreamforce 2022. CEPTES is exhibiting at booth #341, showcasing its diverse Salesforce service capabilities, Real estate Automation application (RealE360), Native Integration application (200 OK) & the Data Management Suite (DataArchiva, DataConnectiva, DataBakup, XfilesPro, DocuPrime).
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market, and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.
About CEPTES Software
CEPTES is a leading cloud service provider that offers innovative business solutions on the world's #1 cloud platform. In its 12+ years of inspirational journey, they have enabled 1000+ companies across industries in transforming multiple key business verticals. Widely considered as a leader in building future-ready products & offering managed services, CEPTES has 7+ vastly popular applications including DataArchiva, DataConnectiva, DataBakup, XfilesPro, DocuPrime, RealE360, and 200 OK.
To know more, please visit: www.ceptes.com
