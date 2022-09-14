Global Micronutrient Fertilizers market size is estimated to be worth USD 5.71 billion in 2028
The report covers the total addressable market (TAM), market penetration, opportunity, and demand for Micronutrient Fertilizers from 2021-2028LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Micronutrient Fertilizers market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive landscape, sales analysis, the impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Micronutrients are just as essential as macronutrients, but the amount required is very small. Most fertilizers contain the three primary macronutrients that play a structural role in plant development: nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), and potassium (K). The Micronutrients include boron, chlorine, copper, iron, manganese, molybdenum, and zinc, often in short supply for growing crops.
Plants differ in their requirements for specific micronutrients. The most common method of micronutrient application for crops is soil application. Foliar sprays are widely used to apply micronutrients, especially iron and manganese, for many crops.
What is covered in the report?
Market segment by Type covers
1. Fe Fertilizer
2. Mn Fertilizer
3. Zn Fertilizer
4. Cu Fertilizer
5. Combi Fertilizer
Market segment by Application can be divided into
1. Grains and Cereals
2. Oil Crops
3. Fruits and Vegetables
4. Others
The key market players for the global Micronutrient Fertilizers market are listed below:
1. Haifa Group
2. Agrium Inc.
3. Yara
4. BASF
5. Valagro
6. Mosaic Company
7. Tradecorp
8. Agriculture Solutions
Market segment by region, regional analysis covers
1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
2. Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)
3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)
4. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)
5. Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
• Chapter 1, to describe Micronutrient Fertilizers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
• Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Micronutrient Fertilizers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Micronutrient Fertilizers from 2019 to 2022.
• Chapter 3, the Micronutrient Fertilizers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
• Chapter 4, the Micronutrient Fertilizers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.
• Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2028.
• Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Micronutrient Fertilizers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.
• Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Micronutrient Fertilizers.
• Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Micronutrient Fertilizers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
