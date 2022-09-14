Global fertilizer additive market size is estimated to be worth USD 4.26 billion in 2028
The fertilizer additive report covers the total addressable market (TAM), market penetration, opportunity, and demand from 2021-2028LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fertilizer Additive market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive landscape, sales analysis, the impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Fertilizer additives improve the quality and stability of fertilizers. Ranging from granule-hardness improvement to avoiding loss of nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and sulfur, additives prevent the formation of dust and caking.
For example, Nitrogen is the most crucial crop nutrient. It is critical to plant growth and quality. However, only a fraction of the Nitrogen applied in the field is absorbed by the plants at the expense of the environment. Nitrogen stabilizers as an additive help to protect farmers’ investment in Nitrogen fertilizers. Nitrogen stabilizers help prevent losses by inhibiting specific parts of the nitrogen cycle that lead to losses.
What is covered in the report?
Market segment by Type
1. Anticaking Agents
2. Dedusting Agents
3. Antifoam Agents
4. Hydrophobic Agents
5. Corrosion Inhibitors
6. Others
Market segment by Application can be divided into
1. Urea
2. Ammonium Nitrate
3. Diammonium Phosphate
4. Monoammonium Phosphate
5. Ammonium Sulphate
6. Triple Super Phosphate
7. Others
The key market players for global Fertilizer Additive market are listed below:
1. Clariant
2. Novochem Group
3. Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals
4. Arrmaz
5. Chemipol
6. Forbon Technology
7. Michelman
8. Tolsa Group
9. KAO
10. Amit Trading Ltd
Market segment by region, regional analysis covers
1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
2. Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)
3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)
4. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)
5. Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
1. Chapter 1, to describe Fertilizer Additive product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
2. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fertilizer Additive, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fertilizer Additive from 2019 to 2022.
3. Chapter 3, the Fertilizer Additive competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
4. Chapter 4, the Fertilizer Additive breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.
5. Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2028.
6. Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Fertilizer Additive market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.
7. Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Fertilizer Additive.
8. Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Fertilizer Additive sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
