The 2022 MUSE Hotel Awards Has Revealed The Best International Winners Of The Hospitality & Tourism Industries

2022 MUSE Hotel Awards Winners Announced Hotel of the Year – InterContinental KaoHsiung Architecture & Interior Design of the Year – Opus, Dubai by Zaha Hadid Architects

The 2022 MUSE Hotel Awards has come to an end and revealed the brilliant winners originating from over 30 nations worldwide.

“This year marks an incredible milestone for the MUSE Hotel Awards. Not only are we still discovering the world’s best hotels, in addition to the world’s greatest feats in architecture and designs.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MUSE Hotel Awards has come to a climactic finish, and from the last remaining embers comes forth the revelation of the brilliant winners originating from over 30 nations worldwide hailing from United States, United Kingdom, France, Australia, Mexico, Portugal, Sweden, Turkey, South Africa, and many more. In the past few months, the awards program has been active, the committee in the MUSE Hotel Awards has accumulated hundreds of polarizing entries whose submissions continue to raise the bar of hotels from metropolitan cities to the serene beauty of nature, architecture, and interior design projects, dining experiences, and fun-filled travels and journeys that makes the hospitality and tourism industry an incredibly competitive and exciting one.

The competition has seen a new wealth of entries and projects submitted by hoteliers, architects and interior designers, developers, travel agencies, restaurant owners, and all related professionals within the hospitality and tourism industry. Among these internationals who entered the new era of the prestigious hotel awards program are HARRIS Vertu Harmoni (Indonesia), Daxton Hotel (United States), The Yeatman (Portugal), The Ranch (United States), Almar Jesolo Resort & Spa (Italy), LOTTE HOTEL YANGON (Myanmar), W Amman (Jordan), Moliving (United States), da YVONNE Trattoria Pizzeria Toscana (Germany) and many more.

“Thanks to the strict measures taken by hotels worldwide to flatten the curve and the continued rollout of vaccines and boosters, it would seem that the hospitality and tourism industry is finally back in fighting shape and is fighting off the Covid-19 virus with full force,” Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA said. “This year marks an incredible milestone for the MUSE Hotel Awards. Not only are we still discovering the world’s best hotels, in addition to the world’s greatest feats in architecture and contemporary and cutting-edge interior designs, sublime gastronomic adventures and once-in-a-lifetime journeys.”

2022 MUSE Category Winners

Throughout the entirety of the MUSE Hotel Awards, the awards program has once again received an overwhelming number of stunning entries pertaining to world-class hotels of all sizes, architectural feats, cutting-edge interior designs with abstract concepts, exquisite culinary and dining experiences, and memorable adventures in travel from entrants originating from countless nations worldwide. However, only category winners of the year who exhibit exemplary qualities will be walking away with our coveted Limited Edition 2022 MUSE Statuettes:

1. Hotel of the Year – InterContinental KaoHsiung

2. Architecture & Interior Design of the Year – Opus, Dubai by Zaha Hadid Architects

3. Dining of the Year – Don Alfonso 1890, Toronto by Liberty Entertainment Group

“The COVID-19 pandemic first posed itself as a looming threat to the industry, but with the advent of technology today, we have seen hotels adapting to the worst scenarios and continue to excel. This tenacity and steadfastness of our entrants demonstrates the grand future of the MUSE Hotel Awards.” says Thomas.

Grand Jury Panel of the 2022 MUSE Hotel Awards

The Grand Jury Panel is a brand-new group of judges that merges several distinguished individuals with countless years of industry experience to form a large, singular, multi-discipline council. The new-formed and revised group of jurors has made it their primary goal to elevate the industry standard and deliver the ultimate vacation experience. These esteemed group of individuals includes Tiago do Vale (Portugal), Jan Svoboda (Austria), Hans-Petter Bjørnådal (Norway), Catherine Yu (China), Paul Vick (United Kingdom), Erwin Hawawinata (Indonesia), Misak Terzibasiyan (Netherlands) and many more.

About MUSE Hotel Awards

The MUSE Hotel Awards is a prestigious hotel awards program that is leading the charge to seek out, celebrate, honor, and recognize hotels and projects that are found in all aspects of the hospitality and tourism industry such as Hotels, Architecture & Interior Design, Dining, and Travel. With the existence of the awards program, the IAA holds a steadfast commitment to raising the industry bar found in these establishments and placing them within the hall of fame amongst world-renowned brands.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is the organizer of MUSE Hotel Awards, MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Women In Business Awards, LIT Talent Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, London Photography Awards, and European Photography Awards. IAA assembled the MUSE Hotel Awards to shine a light on the best hotels, hotel designs, dining and travel experiences in the hospitality and tourism industry on an international scale and give their hard work, dedication, and crafts the due diligence they deserve.