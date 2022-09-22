Várri Consultancy Honoured with Two Awards for Strategy and Risk Management Advisory Services

Varri Consultancy is a leading Business Consultancy Service Provider in the UAE with expertise in risk analysis Johnny Kollin, the Founder and Managing Director at Varri Consultancy Varri Consultancy won Leading Strategy and Risk Management Consulting Boutique in the UAE 2022 & Leading FinTech Risk Management Boutique in the UAE 2022

SINGAPORE, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Várri Consultancy, one of the UAE's up-and-coming management consulting firms, was recently honoured with two awards at World Business Outlook, a Singapore-based online business news portal and magazine. Várri Consultancy was awarded the titles for its keen eye for risk management and strategic precision in delivering expertise. The awards conferred to Várri Consultancy are ‘Leading Strategy and Risk Management Consulting Boutique in the UAE 2022’ and ‘Leading FinTech Risk Management Boutique in the UAE 2022’.

Established in 2020, the UAE-based boutique consulting firm has been instrumental in the underwriting process of several commercial solar power projects by investment firm ThreeEightSix and solar power company Sun in Motion LLC – both headquartered in Dubai. Várri Consultancy undertook the credit underwriting process and due diligence support on several ambitious power projects.

Daniel Pedroso, Chief Development Officer of ThreeEightSix, commented: “Their knowledge base is our favourite part of working together. Várri Consultancy has empowered the team to comply with government regulations for the solar power industry, which was a big step forward for their investment committee.”

Investment company Pripen AB was provided with localisation and contract review services by Várri Consultancy before launching the first Scandinavian F45 Training studio in Gothenburg, Sweden. Pripen’s Co-Founder Astrid Hansen said of the advisory engagement, “Várri Consultancy’s approach makes you feel that you are in a very safe pair of hands. The deep trust and client focus they provide is exceptional.”

In addition to its successful client engagements, in the second quarter of last year, Várri Consultancy conducted the first survey focused on risks in the UAE FinTech industry. Commenting on the comprehensive study, Johnny Kollin, Founder and Managing Director of Várri Consultancy, said: “Companies are responding to the current uncertainty by reassessing their business models and strategies. The survey reveals an opportunity for UAE fintech companies to take the lead in developing innovative solutions and, with the help of relevant subject matter experts, improving and spearheading risk management in the sector.”

Ujal Nair, Editor at World Business Outlook, appreciating Várri Consultancy’s dedicated team of experts, commented: “A Significant number of business firms have increasingly been pushing their risks due to the lack of high-quality risk consultancy and analysis. Várri Consultancy has been credited for its extensive survey conducted on the UAE’s fintech industry, which revealed that the industry has been proliferating every year but could face dire consequences due to the continuous supply chain disruptions, liquidity risk, data and privacy-related risks, cyber security risk, and frauds and scams. The Dubai company truly deserves the awards we have honoured them with.”

Commenting on the two awards, Johnny Kollin said, “We are delighted with the recognition we have received from World Business Outlook, particularly as they reflect the feedback we’ve received from our clients”.

About Várri Consultancy

Várri Consultancy is a modern and independent consulting boutique. They specialise in strategy, risk and governance advisory services, focusing on economic, societal, and environmental sustainability. Identifying, measuring, assessing, and taking decisions on risk have become more complex for all organisations. Uncertainty has become a fixed part of the new normal. Várri Consultancy can help you make sense of it all.

https://varri.com/

About World Business Outlook

World Business Outlook is a Singapore-based business magazine. The website delivers all the latest global financial news and the latest insights, market views and industry talk from across the sectors. The magazine pages adorn the most innovative companies in its sector and opinions from the world's top business leaders.

https://worldbusinessoutlook.com/