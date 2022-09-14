Artham Finserve Celebrated its 20 Years of Untimely Services to its Clients
On 28th August 2022, Artham celebrated its 20 years since its inauguration. It is not just a celebration but to build a vision for next five years as well.SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incepted in 2002, Surat-based Artham Finserve Pvt. Ltd. is a renowned wealth management company. The company boasts an experience of 20 years accompanied by the satisfaction of 2000+ clients. The financial advisory firm has been associated with the leading stock broking company- Motilal Oswal as a first franchisee in a Surat and also registered with top Mutual Funds, Top PMS Fund Managers and others for providing its customers with rich financial management decisions.
This year on August 28th, 2022, Artham celebrated its 20 years since its inauguration. It is not just a celebration but to build a vision for next five years as well.
The event was kickstarted by Mr Dharmesh Mehta (Founder & MD, Artham Finserve) who evidently explained the fruitful 20 years of the company. He also gave a rough stance on the plans and growth propagandas that shall be followed by Artham till the year 2025.
According to Gatu Mali, Joint Managing Director, "Client requirements are limitless and we felt mere equity or mutual fund will not suffice. We also felt that investment management will require best of knowledge and processes. Wealth needs to be created, managed and also ensured that it is passed on rightfully to next generation. We had to re-invent our business identity and model".
The company held an extravagant session to commemorate its glorious years based on the financial norms and trends dominating today's market. The session was led by several remarkable personalities who have impacted the Indian economy with their financial investment knowledge.
The event was accelerated by Mr. Navin Agrawal- Motilal Oswal AMC. He focused his session on "Vision of India's Growth Story." His session was based on educating investors on India’s growth for another 25 years.
It was followed by a healthy and informative panel discussion by Dr. V. Aditya Srinivas (BSE Brokers Forum). The discussion was an amalgamation of truths and myths about Portfolio Management Services and how to leverage them for optimum investment opportunities. The panellists were Mr. Jigar Mistry (Buoyant Capital), Mr. Navin ChandraMohan (ITUS Capital Advisor), and Mr. Parag Jariwala (White Oak Capital).
The following discussion was led by Mr. Atul Suri (Marathon Trends), with his enlightening "5 Lessons from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala" session. Providing lessons towards how to invest, where to invest and emphasised on importance of through whom you are investing and fund managers’ ethical practices.
It was led by another panel discussion conducted by the finest from the industry on the topic "Understanding of Alternative Investments. The panelists included Mr. Shailesh Vickram Singh (Climate Angels), Mr. Ashish Khandelia (Certus Capital), Mr. Sandip Santdasani (ICICI AMC), and moderated by Mr. Apoorva Vora (Finolutions). Purpose of this panel discussion was different. The panel discussion focused on private equity, fixed income instruments through real estate and earning through long- short strategies.
Next in line was a session led by Mr. Gautam Adukia (CEO, Liquiloans) talking about "P2P Lending (Fixed Income Scheme)". It is a new investment avenue run by NBFC and promoted and guided under RBI Guidelines.
The session came to an end with an informative panel discussion on the topic "Opportunities in Startup Investments" led by Mr. Ashish Bhatia (India Accelerator) and Mr. Apoorva Vora (Finolutions).
The event came to a fruitful end, followed by a vote of thanks and gratitude. Artham Finserve has come a long way in giving its clients a sense of security and trust in all its services. The company has become an exceptionally well-led organization ready to give its clients and stakeholders a similar sense of growth and development.
"Every step of our growth is oriented to serve our clients better and in a more comprehensive manner. Your encouragement is keeping this spirit alive and we promise to continue our journey with your blessings the same way". – Team Artham.
Artham Finserve Pvt. Ltd.
Artham Finserve Pvt. Ltd.
+91 98244 38585
inquire@arthamfinserve.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other