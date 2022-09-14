THE OLD JOLIET HAUNTED PRISON RETURNS FOR THE 2022 SEASON

The Old Joliet Haunted Prison

The Old Joliet Haunted Prison returns for the 2022 haunting season, opening to the public on Saturday, September 24, and select nights through November 5, 2022.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group ThirteenthFloor.com, producers of world-class live events and location-based entertainment experiences, returns with The Old Joliet Haunted Prison for the 2022 haunting season. Officially open to the public on Saturday, September 24, and select nights through November 5, 2022, The Old Joliet Haunted Prison is the only haunted house in the Chicagoland area located inside a real abandoned prison and promises more scares than ever before.

The Old Joliet Haunted Prison will feature two new main attractions:

• The Abominations: Dormant for centuries, The Abominations are tragic beings hungry for the companionship of living flesh. Cursed with an insatiable appetite, they cannot help but feast upon the innocent souls they capture, condemning everyone to eternal suffering.

• Tormented: Rageful after suffering atrocities at the hands of the paranormal scientists, The Condemned seek to lure others to their eternal suffering as revenge. No one can escape their phantom grasp as they dwell in the afterlife, tormented!

Guests can also partake in mini-interactive and immersive escape games, indulge in on-site local food trucks, and enjoy spooky libations and concessions at The Commissary before or after experiencing the haunted house.

Tickets are on sale now, beginning at $19.99. The event may be too intense for children under 12. For more information, visit hauntedprison.com and follow The Old Joliet Haunted Prison on Instagram at @oldjoliethauntedprison. The Old Joliet Haunted Prison is located at 401 Woodruff Rd., Joliet, IL 60432.

About Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group:

Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group (13FEG) is the world's largest producer and operator of theme park-quality haunted houses and related immersive live-entertainment events. 13FEG’s platform includes 15 Halloween attractions across 11 US Markets. 13FEG continues to set the bar for live horror entertainment as it grows its brands across the United States and abroad. 13FEG is headquartered in Denver, CO, with offices in Austin, TX, and Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at ThirteenthFloor.com.

